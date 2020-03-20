The BMW X7 now comes in 3 variant and is priced from Rs. 92.50 lakh to Rs. 1.06 crore

BMW India has introduced a new entry-level variant of its flagship SUV X7. Priced at ₹ 92.50 lakh (ex-showroom, India), the new BMW X7 xDrive 30d DPE variant is ₹ 10 lakh cheaper than the xDrive 30d DPE Signature trim, and ₹ 14.4 lakh less expensive than the top-end xDrive 40i M Sport variant. The new entry-level BMW X7 also comes via the CKD (completely knocked down) route, and it is powered by the existing 3.0-litre, in-line six-cylinder, twin-turbo diesel churning out 260 bhp and 620 Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are handled by the same 8-Speed Steptronic Sport transmission.

The BMW X7 gets a 3.0-litre, in-line six-cylinder, twin-turbo diesel engine which churns out 260 bhp and 620 Nm of peak torque

The BMW X7 is currently offered in three trim options - X7 xDrive30d DPE, X7 xDrive30d DPE Signature, and X7 xDrive40i M Sport. In terms of features, the base trim borrows most of its offerings from the DPE Signature variant, with a few exceptions. For instance, instead of the BMW Laserlight headlamps, the SUV gets the Adaptive LED headlamps, and misses out on the BMW individual roof rails high-gloss shadow line, and soft-close function for doors. Also, instead of the 5-zone climate control, the SUV only gets 4-zone climate control, and the SUV doesn't get ventilated driver and passenger seats either.

The BMW X7 xDrive30d DPE variant only gets a 4-zone climate control and misses out on ventilated front seats

Furthermore, the new variant also gets the 12.3-inch instrument display, along with the 12.3-inch high-res infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay, gesture control, voice control and an integrated 20GB hard drive for maps and audio files among others. However, it misses out on rear-seat entertainment package, with the two 10.2-inch Full-HD touchscreens displays with a Blu-Ray drive, 360-degree camera and active cruise control, and tyre pressure monitor.

The entry-level BMW X7 xDrive30d continues to get the 21-inch alloy wheels, LED taillamps, and panoramic 3-part glass roof

Rest of the features are largely identical to the mid-spec DPE Signature trim. So, you do get the 21-inch alloy wheels, LED taillamps, panoramic 3-part glass roof, rain sensors and automatic headlamps, and more. The SUV also gets Hi-Fi Loudspeaker (205 W, 10 speakers), Telephony with wireless charging and extended functionality. Safety features include - 9 airbags, Active Park Distance Control, ABS with brake assist, electric brakes with auto-hold function, hill descent assist, cornering brake control, along with dynamic brake control, dynamic stability control, and dynamic traction control, among others.

The new BMW X7 xDrive 30d DPE will be offered in 3 colour options - Metallic White, Phytonic Blue, and Arctic Grey Brilliant Effect. The cabin comes with 'Fineline Stripe' brown high-gloss fine-wood trim, and black Vernasca design-perforated Coffee leather upholstery.

