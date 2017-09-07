New Cars and Bikes in India

BMW X7 Crossover Concept Teased In Tweet

The BMW X7 will be manufactured at the company's Spartanburg plant in the US and will receive styling cues from the new-gen BMW 7 Series sedan.

View Photos
BMW US tweeted a photo which acts as a teaser image for the BMW X7 Concept

Highlights

  • The X7 will be manufactured at the company's Spartanburg plant in the US
  • The BMW X7 will be the biggest ever SUV built by the carmaker
  • The BMW X7 will receive styling cues from the new-gen BMW 7 Series sedan

The Frankfurt Motor Show is just around the corner and well there's a lot that's expected to hit the scenes, but we are more interested now to know what BMW is going to showcase there. The company's US arm tweeted out a photo which acts as a teaser image of what we could expect to hit the stands there. The key word in that tweet is 'big' and yes what we're seeing in this sky-high shot is the BMW X7 Crossover concept.

BMW

BMW Cars

Also Read: All-New BMW X7 Teased; Launch in 2019

Now, some of you might think that this is not the X7, as it looks a bit small in the picture that's been tweeted out and yes, we agree. But then again, it's the angle, the way the picture has been shot that's playing with your head. The X7 Crossover Concept is supposed to be a three-row vehicle and though you can see just 2 rows in this picture, we can still see that there's plenty of room behind the second row for a rear bench.

Also Read: BMW X7 Caught On Camera During Cold Weather Testing

If this is the X7 Concept, going by BMW's reputation, expect it to be a technological tour de force with luxurious features that will probably, in all likeliness, surpass the current 7 Series. There are some shots of the crossover that have been leaked and that's also a good enough reason why we think that this car is the X7 crossover. The X7 will mark BMW's entry into the seven-seater segment, a place where both its competitors, Mercedes-Benz and Audi already have their flagship SUVs. So, yes, it's late to the segment, but then we think BMW has got a lot of time to do its homework and get things right. Of course, there's no doubt that the production version will make it to India and we can't wait to know more about the car.

Image Source: Bimmerpost

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare BMW i8 with Immediate Rivals

BMW i8
BMW
i8
TAGS :

Related Articles

Latest News

Comments (0)

Popular Cars

BUY USED CAR

Sponsored: In the Stores

No Results Found
* T&C Apply

Popular BMW Cars

BMW i8
BMW i8
₹ 2.5 Crore *
BMW 5 Series
BMW 5 Series
₹ 58.34 - 71.66 Lakh *
BMW 3 Series
BMW 3 Series
₹ 43.86 - 53.67 Lakh *
BMW X1
BMW X1
₹ 37.26 - 49.11 Lakh *
BMW 7 Series
BMW 7 Series
₹ 1.36 - 2.65 Crore *
BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo
BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo
₹ 51.4 - 56.48 Lakh *
BMW X6
BMW X6
₹ 1.43 Crore *
BMW M5
BMW M5
₹ 1.59 Crore *
BMW X3
BMW X3
₹ 57.12 - 64.18 Lakh *
Select your City
or select from popular cities