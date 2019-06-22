BMW X7 And BMW 7 Series Facelift Launch Date Revealed

BMW has announced that it will be launching the new 7 Series facelift and the all-new X7 SUV in India on July 25, 2019. Talking about the new 7 Series facelift, the most apparent of all the design changes is the massive kidney grille which is 40 per cent larger than the one on the outgoing model. The headlights still look sleek and go well with the long bonnet which now looks more sculpted and has even gained muscle along with the fenders. The profile looks almost similar to the outgoing model and there have been subtle changes in the design at the rear.

The new BMW 7 Series will also get a range of engine options including a new 6.0-litre, V12 motor which churns out 592 bhp and 850 Nm of peak torque and will make its way under the hood of the top-end M760 variant. Then there is the 4.4-litre, V8 motor which produces 516 bhp (up 78 bhp) and 750 Nm of peak torque (100 Nm up) and propels the car to 100 kmph in 3.9 seconds. Finally, the most in-demand of the lot will be the 740L which will now be a plug-in hybrid variant. It will get the same 3.0-liter, in-line six-cylinder engine which produces 276 bhp and 450 Nm of peak torque but will be coupled with an electric motor which will add 111 horses more taking the combined power output to 384 bhp.

(The BMW X7 is the flagship SUV from the Bavarian auto manufacturer)

The BMW X7 is an all-new model and it will be the new flagship SUV for BMW, positioned above the X5. The BMW X7 is based on the CLAR platform which also underpins its sedan counterpart- the 7 Series and several other BMW models like the 5 Series and new generation X3. BMW is also developing the next-generation X5 on the same platform. Visually, the new X7 takes design quotient a notch higher with that massive kidney grille, slim LED headlamps and muscular bumper with wheel arches.

(The BMW X7 will rival the likes of Mercedes-Benz GLS, Range Rover Sport in India)

Petrol engine options on the 2019 BMW X7 include the 3.0-litre, in-line six-cylinder petrol with 335 bhp and a 4.4-litre, twin-turbo V8 petrol with 456 bhp. There will also be the 3.0-litre six-cylinder diesel with 256 bhp, along with a more powerful 400 bhp version. A plug-in hybrid version is also said to be in the works, while an M badged model is the one we look forward to. All engines use the 8-speed automatic transmission and get all-wheel drive as standard. The system does come with the option to send power only to the rear wheels, while you get BMW's Dynamic Handling Package and the Off-Road Package. Upon launch, the BMW X7 will be going up against the Mercedes-Benz GLS, Range Rover Sport and the Audi Q7.

