New Cars and Bikes in India

BMW X3 M SUV Spotted Testing In India; Likely To Launch By Second Half

The BMW X3 M SUV has been spied testing in India for the first time, which is likely to be launched in India by the second half of this year. The SUV is expected to be priced somewhere in between Rs 1.2 crore to Rs. 1.5 crore (ex-showroom).

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
BMW X3 M SUV seen testing in India for the first time ever

Highlights

  • BMW X3 SUV gets a 3.0-litre twin-turbo inline six-cylinder petrol engine
  • BMW X3 M can hit 0 to 100 kmph in just 4.2 seconds
  • BMW X3 M is offered in two variants - Standard and Competition.

BMW, the German car manufacturer revealed the BMW X3 M globally last year. The carmaker is looking to launch the SUV in India. Likely to be launched in India by the second half of this year, the BMW X3 M has been spotted testing in Mumbai ahead of its India debut. The spy shot shows the SUV fully camouflaged featuring the signature-style kidney style grille at the front with signature LED DRLs. The picture also gives a clear glimpse of the 20-inch alloy wheels, which are offered on the X3 standard variant. So, it is safe to assume that the company might introduce only the standard X3 M in India.

Also Read: BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe Listed On India Website

BMW

BMW Cars

X1

7 Series

i8

Z4

3 Series

M2

X7

X5

X6

X3

5 Series

6 Series Gran Turismo

M3

M5

M4

X6 M

X4

3 Series Gran Turismo

new bmw x3 m40i

BMW X3 M is offered in two variants - X3 M Standard & X3 M Competition

The carmaker offers BMW X3 M comes in two variants - Standard and Competition. Both the variants can be easily distinguished from the shade of their kidney grille frame. Interestingly, the standard version of the SUV sports chrome frame whereas the X3 M Competition flaunts glossy black frame.

On the inside, the SUV will sport Vernasca leather upholstery with an M Series oriented cockpit, which will be highlighted by a leather steering wheel, and gearshift selector lever. On the other hand, the Competition variants get Merino leather upholstery with Alcantara trims. The styling elements include trim strips in aluminium carbon structure, knee pads on the sides of the centre console, sports seats, special instrument cluster and restyled gear selector lever.

The BMW X3 SUV comes powered by a 3.0-litre twin-turbo inline six-cylinder petrol mill. The petrol engine produces a maximum power of 473 bhp against the peak torque of 600 Nm. Transmission duties will be carried out by an 8-speed automatic gearbox with all-wheel drive system sending power to all the four wheels.

Performance-wise, the company claims that BMW X3 M is capable of sprinting from 0 to 100 kmph in just 4.2 seconds. The claimed top speed of the SUV stands at 250 kmph.  However, the BMW X3 M Competition version hit the same figure in 4.1 seconds. When launched in India, the BMW X3 M is expected to be priced somewhere in between Rs 1.2 crore to ₹ 1.5 crore (ex-showroom).

0 Comments

Source: Instagram

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare BMW X1 with Immediate Rivals

BMW X1
BMW
X1

Popular BMW Cars

BMW X1
BMW X1
₹ 41.71 - 49.85 Lakh *
BMW 7 Series
BMW 7 Series
₹ 1.45 - 2.86 Crore *
BMW i8
BMW i8
₹ 3.06 Crore *
BMW Z4
BMW Z4
₹ 76.83 - 93.35 Lakh *
BMW 3 Series
BMW 3 Series
₹ 49.1 - 56.77 Lakh *
BMW M2
BMW M2
₹ 96.77 Lakh *
BMW X7
BMW X7
₹ 1.07 - 1.15 Crore *
BMW X5
BMW X5
₹ 86.27 - 97.48 Lakh *
BMW X6
BMW X6
₹ 1.09 Crore *
BMW X3
BMW X3
₹ 66.32 - 69.63 Lakh *
BMW 5 Series
BMW 5 Series
₹ 64.37 - 79.47 Lakh *
BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo
BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo
₹ 75.65 - 87.45 Lakh *
BMW M3
BMW M3
₹ 1.52 Crore *
BMW M5
BMW M5
₹ 1.7 - 1.83 Crore *
BMW M4
BMW M4
₹ 1.61 Crore *
BMW X6 M
BMW X6 M
₹ 2.13 Crore *
BMW X4
BMW X4
₹ 71.75 - 78.01 Lakh *
BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo
BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo
₹ 56.53 - 61.49 Lakh *
View More
Auto Expo 2020
x
Coronavirus Lockdown No Basis For BS4 Deadline Extension: Rajiv Bajaj
Coronavirus Lockdown No Basis For BS4 Deadline Extension: Rajiv Bajaj
Dealers Seek Relief On BS4 Stocks; Supreme Court Agrees To Hear Petition
Dealers Seek Relief On BS4 Stocks; Supreme Court Agrees To Hear Petition
9 Highly-Awaited Car Launches In India Postponed Because Of Coronavirus Pandemic
9 Highly-Awaited Car Launches In India Postponed Because Of Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus Pandemic: Maruti Suzuki Looking To Make Ventilators To Help Government Fight Amid Lockdown
Coronavirus Pandemic: Maruti Suzuki Looking To Make Ventilators To Help Government Fight Amid Lockdown
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities