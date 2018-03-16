BMW X3 M Performance Compact SUV Spied

The BMW X3 in its new generation was recently showcased at the Indian Auto Expo and is due for an official launch in India very soon. While the standard car comes with 2-litre or 3-litre petrol and diesel engine options, the top spec model on the X3 range for this generation will be the X3 M. The X3 M will soon make a global debut and a test mule of the performance SUV has been spotted undergoing winter testing. Apart from performance upgrade, which will include a more powerful engine, the BMW X3 M will also feature other mechanical upgrades such as larger brakes and tougher suspension

(BMW X3 M Test Mule Spied)

Power is likely to come from the same 6-cylinder engine that does duty in the likes of the BMW M3 sedan and M4 coupe. The engine, a 3-litre bi-turbo motor is expected to make about 450 bhp mated to a dual clutch 8-speed gearbox. Unlike the M3 and M4 however, the BMW X3 M will get all wheel drive. As we mentioned earlier, the SUV will also get upgraded brakes along with a stiffer and lower suspension setup that can be electronically adjusted depending on terrain and user preference.

(BMW X3 M will be launched soon)

In terms of exterior upgrades, the BMW X3 M will get a sportier front bumper with larger intakes in order to keep the engine cooler. The X3 M will also get a more aggressive side skirt with painted fender flares along with a new rear bumper and diffuser combination. New 20-inch wheels are also expected to make its way onto the X3 M along with the tell tale M quad pipe exhaust setup.

