BMW X3: All You Need To Know

BMW is all set to launch the new generation of the X3 in India on April 19 and we've already told you about that. The third iteration of the X3 SUV made its global debut in May last year and is also the highest-selling SUVs for the company in the global market. It is also one of the most loved luxury-SUV available in India. First launched in 2003, over 1.5 million X3s have been sold in the last 14 years across two generations and the new generation the new generation BMW X3 is larger, more efficient and comes loaded with all the latest gizmos that one could need.

The X3 comes to India at a time when the demand for SUVs has gone up and its competitors too have shown a strong growth in sales.

Here's All You Need To Know About The New BMW X3

In terms of overall look, the new-gen BMW X3 receives revised headlamps and front grille, unlike the X5 or the new generation 5-Series. It gets a larger grille and the front bumper, and bigger air intakes when compared to its predecessor. The new BMW X3 also features full LED headlamps, LED hexagonal fog lamps and full LED 3D tail lamps. The standard wheel size is 18-inch while a 21-inch wheel is also available, but only for the top-end variant. Inside, the new generation BMW X3 gets a new cabin based on BMW's new design philosophy. It also gets a huge touchscreen on the top and not on the dashboard and don't forget the gesture control, similar to the one in the new generation 5-Series. The infotainment system features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard, with an option to upgrade to gesture control. In terms of dimensions, the new generation BMW X3 gets more space for both the front and rear passenger. The new X3 will also get interior ambient lighting options along with a heads up display that has colour readout instead of the usual monochrome setup. We expect the X3 to be made available only in the diesel trim for starters. The xDrive20d makes 188 bhp and will be paired to BMW's 8-speed 'Steptronic' transmission that has also been updated for the new car. The BMW X3 in India will go up against the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLC and the new-gen Audi Q5. It will also take on the likes of the Volvo XC60 and also the Land Rover Discovery Sport and Range Rover Evoque.

