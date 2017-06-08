BMW X2 Spotted Up Close; Retains Concept's Styling

We first saw the BMW X2 premium compact SUV at the 2016 Paris Motor Show. The car was one of the best unveils at the event and also a part of our top 10 picks of the show. While we know that BMW has already started working on the production model, very little is known about its development. Recently a couple of spy images of the BMW X2 have surfaced online giving us a closer look at the upcoming SUV. Despite the camouflage, certain design elements, especially the front end shows similarities to the concept.

The BMW X2 is built on the UKL platform, which also forms the underpinnings for the upcoming Mini Countryman. Like the concept model we saw at Paris, the face of the new BMW X2 gets an all-black treatment. There's the signature kidney grille up front with black vertical slats. The front bumper on the test mule is also largely similar to the one on the concept model, especially the triangular sections at each corner, uniquely designed air ducts, and a large central airdam with a mesh grille. While the headlamps have also been covered, you can still see sleek design patterns, which will come with projector lamps and LED daytime running lights.

Production version of the BMW X2 will be quite similar to the concept model

Other noticeable design and styling attributes include a curvy bonnet that slightly slopes down towards the front end, the coupe-like roofline, two-tone outside rear-view mirrors with integrated turn signal lights, sporty black dual 5-spoke alloy wheels and LED taillamps. It is also said that the upcoming BMW X2 will come with a softer suspension setup to facilitate a comfortable ride, which makes sense considering the X2 is built for regular roads and not the tracks.

Under the hood, the new BMW X2 will come with a 2.0-litre petrol engine which will be turbocharged and produce 189 bhp. There will also be three diesel engines on offer, all of which will have BMW's 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel oil burner but in different states of tune. Globally, the transmission options will include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox with both 2WD and 4WD function. That said, if at all an India-bound model is on the cards, then the 4WD automatic will come as standard. With deliveries expected to begin in 2018, the X2's production is likely to start by late 2017.

Image Source: Motor1