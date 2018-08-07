BMW has silently introduced the X1 sDrive20d M Sport version in India at a price of ₹ 41.50 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). With this, BMW has four versions of the X1 in India, and the newest one comes with the M Sport package, which was earlier optional only for the xDrive trim. Visually, the BMW X1 sDrive20d M Sport will come with cosmetic updates, while the engine options will remain the same. Apart from the new X1 sDrive20d M Sport, BMW also retails the X1 sDrive20d Expedition, X1 sDrive20d xLine and the X1 xDrive20d M Sport, which is available for ₹ 34.50 lakh, ₹ 38.50 lakh and ₹ 44.50 lakh respectively. The new BMW X1 sDrive20d M Sport will be positioned below the X1 xDrive20d M Sport and above the other two variants. In India, the BMW X1 takes on the likes of the new Volvo XC40, Mercedes-Benz GLA and the Audi Q3.

(The BMW X1 is the sportiest in terms of driving dynamics)

In terms of design changes, the X1 sDrive20d M Sport gets the M Aerodynamic package with front apron, side skirts, wheel arch trims, cladding in body colour and rear apron with diffuser inserts in dark shadow metallic, which looks really cool on the X1. Moreover, up front, the X1 sDrive20d M Sport gets the signature kidney grille with 16 exclusively designed slats with black high-gloss fronts and the M logo on the front fender. Even the car key gets the exclusive M logo on it. The newest member in the X1 family looks aggressive and quaint at the same time in the new body kit. This is also complimented with the M logo which can be seen all over the X1 including the door sills. Moreover, BMW is offering the X1 sDrive20d M Sport in three exterior colour options- Estoril blue, Mineral White and Sapphire Black.

(The BMW X1 is the most spacious in its segment)

On the inside, most of the features are carried over from the other X1's. You get the dual-zone climate control, electrically adjustable front sports seats, ambient lighting, digital instrument cluster, auto-dimming mirrors and rear parking sensors with a camera. For the extra space, the BMW X1 sDrive20d M Sport gets a 40:60 split, which is the maximum in the premium compact SUV segment. One grouse we have in the X1 sDrive20d M Sport is that it doesn't get the basic features like the Heads-Up Display (HUD) and the 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment, from the other versions, but instead gets the 6.6-inch unit with smartphone integration. We wonder why BMW would replace the infotainment system in the M-Sport package, whereas it is available in the xDrive20d M Sport variant.

(BMW locally manufactures the X1 at its Chennai plant)

Under the hood, the X1 sDrive20d M Sport comes in only one engine option- 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine that has the ability to churn out maximum power of 190 bhp and peak torque of 400Nm, coupled to 8-Speed automatic transmission. Talking about the digits, the BMW X1 sDrive20d M Sport can go from standstill to 100kmph in just 7.6 seconds. BMW has specced the X1 sDrive20d M Sport with 18-inch M light alloy wheels.

