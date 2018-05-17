BMW Vision Vehicle Teased; Previews iNext EV

At the company's annual general meeting, Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW AG, Harald Kruger, unveiled an initial design concept for the BMW iNEXT. The flagship electric model, which is slated to be launched in 2021 will be built at the company's Dingolfing factory in Germany. This is not the iNext, rather not the production model. The iNext will be based on this concept which BMW calls the Vision Vehicle and this will prove to serve as a preview to the road-going model.

Also Read: BMW To Test Self-Driving Cars In China

No other details have been revealed apart from the fact that it will boast of high levels of autonomous technology. We can't make out too much from the silhouette presented by the company. However, on close observation, you can see that it appears to be a SUV (are we surprised? Not really). The square wheel arches and the slightly sloped roofline give it a muscular stance while the short rear end makes us believe that he model is a 5-Seater SUV. It appears to be the same size as the BMW X5 in fact.

Also Read: BMW 8 Series To Get Digital Instrument Cluster

Harald Kruger, Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW AG, said "The iNEXT project is our building kit for the future. It will benefit the entire company and all our brands. For the first time, we are combining all key technologies for future mobility in one vehicle. The iNEXT is fully electric, fully connected and also offers highly automated driving. Today, we gave our shareholders a very first glimpse of the design of the BMW iNEXT. Later this year, we will be presenting the BMW iNEXT as a Vision Vehicle."

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.