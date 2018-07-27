BMW To Unveil The New Z4 At The Monterey Car Week

We've been waiting for this for quite some time now, and we believe the time has arrived. BMW has announced that the German carmaker will unveil a new production car at the upcoming Monterey Car Week, and we believe it is the new generation BMW Z4. BMW will showcase the new generation Z4 at the at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance on August 23, along with the premiere of new BMW M850i Coupe and BMW Concept M8 Gran Coupe. While BMW has not confirmed if it is actually the Z4, but the company says that the new model will certainly be an emotional addition to the BMW range.

(BMW is currently perfecting on 2019 Z4's driving dynamics) Advertisement

The new generation BMW Z4 is in the final stages of its testing and within a few weeks, we will get to see it in flesh. Powered by in-line 6-cylinder engine, the Z4 also underpins the Toyota Supra, which both manufacturers are working together on. The new generation BMW Z4 will make its market launch next year in Europe and is slated for its India launch sometime by end of 2019. The BMW Z4 will be manufactured at the Magna plant in Graz, Austria, starting the end of 2018.

Visually, the new BMW Z4 adds more character than its predecessor not only on the exterior, but also the interior. While the design is still under wraps, expect the Z4 to feature a soft top instead of the hard top from the previous generation. The recently leaked patent images, however, sheds some insight on the design. Expect the Z4 to sport a wider front grille with stacked headlights along with shrinking corner intakes in the front fascia. The Z4 will be aggressive in its road presence and will shed some weight thanks to the new platform. At the back, the Z4 gets sculpting on the small spoiler.

(2019 BMW Z4)

At the heart of the Z4 will be a 2.0-litre petrol engine and a 3.0-litre six-cylinder diesel engine. While the petrol engine will churn out 350 bhp and 500NM, the entry level petrol engine will produce 250bhp. If reports are to be believed, then BMW will also introduce s hybrid version of the Z4, but at a later stage.

