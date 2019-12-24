New Cars and Bikes in India

BMW To Reveal The i3 Urban Suite At The 2020 Consumer Electronics Show

The aim was to create an inviting space where customers could sit, relax and enjoy the in-car entertainment or focusing on work in a laid-back setting.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos

The BMW Group at the Consumer Electronics Show 2020 in Las Vegas will present the i3 Urban Suite. The i3 is one of the company's best-selling electric cars and now BMW is going to elevate the experience on the inside. To achieve this, a standard BMW i3 underwent a complete transformation (with only the driver's seat and dashboard left untouched) so that its interior now has the feeling of a hotel. The aim was to create an inviting space where customers could sit, relax and enjoy the in-car entertainment or focusing on work in a laid-back setting.

BMW

BMW Cars

i8

3 Series

Z4

7 Series

X1

X7

X5

M2

X6 M

X6

5 Series

X3

X4

M5

6 Series Gran Turismo

M3

3 Series Gran Turismo

M4

mtj2d0o8

The aim was to create an inviting space where customers could sit, relax and enjoy the in-car entertainment 

This has been achieved by including, among other things, a large, comfortable seat with footrest, a screen that flips down from the headliner and a personal sound zone. In preparation for the CES, a fleet of standard BMW i3 cars were converted into Urban Suites in Munich then brought to Las Vegas, where they will be seen gracing the city's streets. Anyone wishing to be chauffeur-driven to their desired destination can use a special app to order one of the BMW i3 Urban Suites.

m6l44vho

There are no changes made to the exterior of the car

0 Comments

The car will offer its passenger a first-hand experience of the BMW Group's innovative and sustainable mobility concept, while clearly demonstrating that luxury travel in the future will have nothing to do with vehicle size.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare BMW i8 with Immediate Rivals

BMW i8
BMW
i8

Popular BMW Cars

BMW i8
BMW i8
₹ 3.06 Crore *
BMW 3 Series
BMW 3 Series
₹ 49.1 - 56.77 Lakh *
BMW Z4
BMW Z4
₹ 76.83 - 93.35 Lakh *
BMW 7 Series
BMW 7 Series
₹ 1.45 - 2.86 Crore *
BMW X1
BMW X1
₹ 41.78 - 54.17 Lakh *
BMW X7
BMW X7
₹ 1.17 Crore *
BMW X5
BMW X5
₹ 86.27 - 97.48 Lakh *
BMW M2
BMW M2
₹ 96.77 Lakh *
BMW X6 M
BMW X6 M
₹ 2.13 Crore *
BMW X6
BMW X6
₹ 1.09 Crore *
BMW 5 Series
BMW 5 Series
₹ 69.51 - 78.36 Lakh *
BMW X3
BMW X3
₹ 66.32 - 69.63 Lakh *
BMW X4
BMW X4
₹ 71.75 - 78.01 Lakh *
BMW M5
BMW M5
₹ 1.7 - 1.83 Crore *
BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo
BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo
₹ 75.65 - 87.45 Lakh *
BMW M3
BMW M3
₹ 1.52 Crore *
BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo
BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo
₹ 56.53 - 61.49 Lakh *
BMW M4
BMW M4
₹ 1.61 Crore *
View More
Offer
x
MG ZS Electric SUV Review
MG ZS Electric SUV Review
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Delhi Government Drafts Electric Vehicle Policy 2019
Delhi Government Drafts Electric Vehicle Policy 2019
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities