BMW To Reveal The i3 Urban Suite At The 2020 Consumer Electronics Show

The BMW Group at the Consumer Electronics Show 2020 in Las Vegas will present the i3 Urban Suite. The i3 is one of the company's best-selling electric cars and now BMW is going to elevate the experience on the inside. To achieve this, a standard BMW i3 underwent a complete transformation (with only the driver's seat and dashboard left untouched) so that its interior now has the feeling of a hotel. The aim was to create an inviting space where customers could sit, relax and enjoy the in-car entertainment or focusing on work in a laid-back setting.

This has been achieved by including, among other things, a large, comfortable seat with footrest, a screen that flips down from the headliner and a personal sound zone. In preparation for the CES, a fleet of standard BMW i3 cars were converted into Urban Suites in Munich then brought to Las Vegas, where they will be seen gracing the city's streets. Anyone wishing to be chauffeur-driven to their desired destination can use a special app to order one of the BMW i3 Urban Suites.

The car will offer its passenger a first-hand experience of the BMW Group's innovative and sustainable mobility concept, while clearly demonstrating that luxury travel in the future will have nothing to do with vehicle size.

