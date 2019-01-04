BMW To Locally Assemble The X7 And X4 In India

BMW is all set to launch its new flagship SUV- the X7 in India which will be positioned above the X5 in the Bavarian carmaker's line-up. The company has confirmed that the new BMW X7 and BMW X4 will be assembled locally in India at its Chennai manufacturing facility along with other SUVs. BMW has recently listed the X7 on its India website and while we are yet to get the details of the variants that the Bavarian carmaker has considered for the Indian market, it has confirmed the top-of-the-line BMW X7 M50d on its website. However, BMW has not shared any information about the X4 which is scheduled to be launched later in the year.

Getting into the details of the X7, globally the model is also offered in the xDrive40i and xDrive30d variants. The BMW M50d shares its engine with the 7 Series M30d, however in a different state of tune. It's a 3.0-litre, Six-Cylinder motor which in this application churns out 400 bhp and a humongous peak torque of 760 Nm. The engine is mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox and is equipped with BMW xDrive AWD system as standard. The BMW X7 is based on the CLAR platform which also underpins its sedan counterpart- the 7 Series and several other BMW models like the 5 Series and new generation X3. BMW is also developing the next-generation X5 on the same platform.

The new X7 is one behemoth SUV and will rival the likes of the Range Rover and Mercedes GLS. The new X7 is one behemoth SUV and will rival the likes of the Range Rover and Mercedes GLS.

The new X7 is one behemoth SUV which will take arms with the Range Rover and Mercedes GLS post its launch. It measures at 5,151 mm in length, 2,000 mm in width, and 1,805 mm in height and has a wheelbase of 3,105 mm. Upfront, it gets the largest kidney bean grille ever seen on a BMW which is complemented with a muscular front bumper which integrates large air ducts. What looks a little odd on the unusually wide facade are the sleek twin pod adaptive headlamps which though are high on functionality and get BMW's Laserlight high beam function. That said, BMW has been rational enough with other elements which do blend with its proportions such as massive 22-inch alloy wheels, long and heavy looking roof rails and a broad rear diffuser which sports dual horizontal exhaust ports.

The X7 will be the first BMW to offer third-row seating. The X7 will be the first BMW to offer third-row seating.

The new BMW X7 is also laden with a range of equipment such as the 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system which supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and is linked to an optional 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, a three-part panoramic sunroof, four-zone climate control, gesture control, onboard navigation, massage seats and more. Moreover, it will be the first BMW to offer third-row seating.

