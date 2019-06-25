New Cars and Bikes in India

BMW To Launch 25 Electrified Models By 2023; Two Years Ahead Of Schedule

BMW previewed the Vision M Next and the Vision DC Roadster, both of which show the company's future of electric mobility

BMW expects EV sales to increase by an average of 30 percent every year

The BMW Group today announced that it will now achieve the total of 25 electrified models previously announced for 2025 two years earlier, in 2023. Thanks to flexible vehicle architectures for fully-electric, plug-in hybrid and combustion engine drive trains, the company is able to respond quickly to changing conditions. More than half of the 25 models will be fully electric.

Harald Kruger, Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW AG, said "We are moving up a gear in the transformation towards sustainable mobility, thereby making our company fit for the future: Over the past two years, we have consistently taken numerous decisions that we are now bringing to the roads. By 2021, we will have doubled our sales of electrified vehicles compared with 2019. We will offer 25 electrified vehicles already in 2023- two years earlier than originally planned. We expect to see a steep growth curve towards 2025: Sales of our electrified vehicles should increase by an average of 30 percent every year."

BMW previewed the Vision M Next electric sportscar

The company presented two of its future models the Vision M Next, which provides a glimpse into the company's first electrified sportscar and BMW promises it to get the best of technology and features. The BMW Group also previewed the Vision DC Roadster which shows the future of BMW Motorrad with alternative drive forms.

By the end of 2019, the company aims to have more than half a million vehicles with fully-electric or plug-in hybrid drivetrains on the roads. Within two years, the company will offer five fully-electric series-production vehicles alongside the BMW i3. This year will see the start of production of the fully-electric Mini at Plant Oxford in UK. This will be followed in 2020 by the fully-electric BMW iX3 from Shenyang and, in 2021, by the BMW iNEXT, which will be produced in Dingolfing, and the BMW i4 from Munich.

bmw ix3 electric suv

BMW will launch the fully electric iX3 in 2020 

Plug-in hybrid versions of the BMW 5 Series and BMW 2 Series Active Tourer with next-generation technology and longer electric range will be also make it to the company's portfolio. These will be followed next year by the BMW X1 and the BMW 3 Series Touring as plug-in hybrid models.

or select from popular cities