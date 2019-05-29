BMW To Introduce Curved Display On All Its Cars From 2021

All car manufacturers now-a-days are looking at packaging more in each and every car that they bring out into the market. There are a lot of cars already out there which come with the latest features and the best of technology. But variations in this technology some stand out amidst the crowd. With BMW, the driver-oriented arrangement of display and control elements has been one of the hallmark features, so what's the evolution then?

The next generation of fully digital display will be seen in the BMW iNEXT and yes it will be the flagship technology from BMW from 2021 onwards. It's not what you usually see, and BMW has gone with the curved display. This will be first featured in the BMW iNEXT and information and control display areas will be merged to create a single unit that is curved towards the driver. This according to the company, will help drivers view information better and also help with the touchscreen functions.

The BMW iNext is a crossover from the company which will be launched by 2021

Domagoj Dukec, Head of BMW Design, said, "The curved, single-section display is the central control element and represents the modern interpretation of driver orientation. It occupies a dominant central position in a highly iconic display structure that provides a highly distinctive display experience. The Curved Display is set in high-quality materials and is virtually freely suspended on the instrument panel. This makes it a key element in terms of the modern, luxurious and generous sense of space in the BMW iNEXT."

The curved display is positioned in such a way that vehicle occupants cannot see its connection to the instrument panel. The curved display draws its inspiration from modern consumer electronics technology, with the curved display element itself being held in place by an extremely slim magnesium bracket. It sees the use of non-reflecting glass.

The control display area remains clearly visible and accessible to the front passenger, too. Depending on the situation and individual preferences, individual display content items can be shifted back and forth between the Control Display area in the driver's direct field of vision and the area that can be used by the front passenger.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.