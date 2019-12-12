BMW To Introduce Android Auto In Its Cars From July 2020

Customers will be able to connect to their cars via Android Auto wirelessly

Starting July 2020 the BMW Group will introduce Android Auto in its vehicles. This is allow BMW customers to connect their Android smartphones wirelessly with their vehicle and, in doing so, enjoy access to information like suggested destinations and upcoming appointments just when it is needed. The wireless connection will help customers access music, media and messaging apps. The wireless connection makes the process of linking up an Android smartphone to a BMW an easy process. Added to which, Android Auto is integrated directly into BMW's fully digital cockpit, so that customers can view all important information not just on the central Control Display, but also in the adapted form in the instrument cluster's Info Display as well as in the Head-Up Display.

Peter Henrich, Senior Vice President Product Management BMW said, "Many of our customers have pointed out the importance to them of having Android Auto inside a BMW for using a number of familiar Android smartphone features safely without being distracted from the road, in addition to BMW's own functions and services,"

We will get a glimpse of the Operating system before the launch in July 2020. Android Auto in a BMW will be demonstrated live for the first time at the Consumer Electronics Show 2020 and will be available from July 2020 for all vehicles with BMW Operating System 7.0.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.