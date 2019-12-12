New Cars and Bikes in India

BMW To Introduce Android Auto In Its Cars From July 2020

We will get a glimpse of the Operating system before the launch in July 2020. Android Auto in a BMW will be demonstrated live for the first time at the Consumer Electronics Show 2020

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
Customers will be able to connect to their cars via Android Auto wirelessly

Starting July 2020 the BMW Group will introduce Android Auto in its vehicles. This is allow BMW customers to connect their Android smartphones wirelessly with their vehicle and, in doing so, enjoy access to information like suggested destinations and upcoming appointments just when it is needed. The wireless connection will help customers access music, media and messaging apps. The wireless connection makes the process of linking up an Android smartphone to a BMW an easy process. Added to which, Android Auto is integrated directly into BMW's fully digital cockpit, so that customers can view all important information not just on the central Control Display, but also in the adapted form in the instrument cluster's Info Display as well as in the Head-Up Display.

t9023rv8

Android Auto will be introduced across the brands portfolio and will be wireless

BMW

BMW Cars

i8

X1

3 Series

7 Series

X5

Z4

X6 M

X7

M2

X6

X4

5 Series

X3

6 Series Gran Turismo

M5

M3

3 Series Gran Turismo

M4

Peter Henrich, Senior Vice President Product Management BMW said, "Many of our customers have pointed out the importance to them of having Android Auto inside a BMW for using a number of familiar Android smartphone features safely without being distracted from the road, in addition to BMW's own functions and services,"

0 Comments

We will get a glimpse of the Operating system before the launch in July 2020. Android Auto in a BMW will be demonstrated live for the first time at the Consumer Electronics Show 2020 and will be available from July 2020 for all vehicles with BMW Operating System 7.0.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare BMW i8 with Immediate Rivals

BMW i8
BMW
i8

Popular BMW Cars

BMW i8
BMW i8
₹ 3.06 Crore *
BMW X1
BMW X1
₹ 41.78 - 54.17 Lakh *
BMW 3 Series
BMW 3 Series
₹ 49.1 - 56.77 Lakh *
BMW 7 Series
BMW 7 Series
₹ 1.45 - 2.86 Crore *
BMW X5
BMW X5
₹ 86.27 - 97.48 Lakh *
BMW Z4
BMW Z4
₹ 76.83 - 93.35 Lakh *
BMW X6 M
BMW X6 M
₹ 2.13 Crore *
BMW X7
BMW X7
₹ 1.17 Crore *
BMW M2
BMW M2
₹ 96.77 Lakh *
BMW X6
BMW X6
₹ 1.09 Crore *
BMW X4
BMW X4
₹ 71.75 - 78.01 Lakh *
BMW 5 Series
BMW 5 Series
₹ 69.51 - 78.36 Lakh *
BMW X3
BMW X3
₹ 66.32 - 69.63 Lakh *
BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo
BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo
₹ 75.65 - 87.45 Lakh *
BMW M5
BMW M5
₹ 1.7 - 1.83 Crore *
BMW M3
BMW M3
₹ 1.52 Crore *
BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo
BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo
₹ 56.53 - 61.49 Lakh *
BMW M4
BMW M4
₹ 1.61 Crore *
View More
Offer
x
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities