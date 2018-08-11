New Cars and Bikes in India

BMW Teases The X7 SUV In New Video

BMW will introduce the new X7 by the end of the year.

View Photos

It was in December 2017 that BMW announced that it had rolled out the first pre-production models of the all-new X7 from its Spartanburg plant in the USA. BMW had also announced that it will introduce the new X7 by the end of 2018, after a year of testing and from what we can see in the video, it's an extensive and diverse programme that the SUV has been put through.

bmw x7

(BMW X7 Interior)

Also Read: BMW Concept X7 iPerformance Previewed Ahead Of Debut At Frankfurt

Earlier winter test drives on snow and ice at the edge of the polar circle were followed by long-distance endurance tests on desert and gravel tracks under the South African sun. Hectic stop-and-go-traffic in the urban jungle alternates with dynamic load tests on winding country roads and highways. According to BMW, the X7 is a 'combination of supreme off-road performance and superior driving dynamics'

Also Read: BMW X7 Pre-Production Models Roll Off The Assembly Line For Testing

Despite conspicuous camouflaging, the preproduction vehicles reveal the imposing dimensions as well as the proportions of the BMW X7. The new flagship SUV from the German automaker will borrow its design and styling cues from the X7 concept, which was unveiled early this year at the Frankfurt Motor Show. The SUV will be based on the company's CLAR modular platform, which also underpins the company's flagship sedan, the 7 Series. The teaser images released by the company from the assembly line also reveal certain details like the large kidney-shaped grille, like the one seen in the concept, the new sleeker twin pod LED headlamps, a muscular front bumper with large air intakes.

bmw x7

(BMW X7)

Also Read: Near-Production BMW X7 SUV Spotted Testing

0 Comments

As for powertrain option we believe that BMW will offer the inline-six engines of the base trims and probably a V8 to bridge the gap between it and the V12, which will power the top-of-the-line model. This will also make it the first X model to get one. We hope that more details about the SUV's specifications and other details are revealed over the next few months. Also, the BMW X7 pre-production models already use the same assembly line as the BMW X5 and BMW X6 production models.

BMW Teases The X7 SUV In New Video
