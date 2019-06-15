New Cars and Bikes in India

BMW Teases The Vision M Next

The renderings give us a peek into what the new BMW Vision M will look like.

BMW's Vision M Next is a concept that will give us a peek into the future of the M Division.

Making its debut in just a few days from now is BMW's Vision M Next, a concept that will give us a peek into the future of the M Division of the company. From what we can see from these teasers, the renderings give us a peek into what the car will look like. There's what looks like a sloping roofline and it looks more like a coupe. Expect 2 doors on this one then. Where the BMW Vision iNEXT shows us the ways in which autonomous driving, the BMW Vision M Next will demonstrate how technology can be harnessed to enhance driving pleasure. The company goes on to say that intelligent technologies will fuel sporty driving and the person at the wheel will be turned into the ultimate driver.

BMW Vision M Next will demonstrate how technology can be harnessed to enhance driving pleasure.

Adrian van Hooydonk, Senior Vice President BMW Group Design said, "When we reveal a new vehicle, there are myriad overall views at play. This time we're taking a new approach and presenting a selection of artworks ahead of the car's unveiling. The photos are fascinating and tell their own story. They are very close to the BMW Vision Vehicle and yet completely abstract, pure art. They will only become tangible when you set eyes on the Vision Vehicle itself."

the Vision M Concept will either be an electrified car or one with a hybrid powertrain.

We wait for BMW to give us more information on the Vision M Next, but from what we can predict, the Vision M Concept will either be an electrified car or one with a hybrid powertrain, all of which will be revealed very soon.

