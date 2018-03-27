BMW Starts Production Of New-Generation X3 At Its Chennai Plant

BMW has begun the manufacturing of its soon-to-be-launched third-generation X3 at its Chennai plant. The SUV will be launched in India on 19th April, 2018. The X3 is one of the best-selling BMW models globally. The company has sold over 1.5 million units of the X3 across the globe in the last 14 years. It was first launched in 2003. In India, it serves as a popular choice for buyers who would want to buy an SUV in the same price as that of a sedan, the 5-Series in this case. We believe that the X3 will be offered only in diesel variants to begin with. This will be the xDrive 20d, which makes 188 bhp along with the more powerful xDrive 30d which churns out 262 bhp. Both engines are paired to BMW's 8-speed steptronic transmission which has been given an update as well.

BMW X3 57.41 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Also Read: New-Generation BMW X3 Launch Date Revealed

(New BMW X3) (New BMW X3)

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, "The all-new BMW X3 is now set to continue the success story, with even more striking and dynamic styling and a luxurious interior. Like all members of the successful X family, it combines outstanding ride quality on all terrains with unlimited everyday practicality. I would like to congratulate BMW Group Plant Chennai team for achieving this important milestone and we are extremely proud for the smooth start of production of the all-new BMW X3."

Also Read: New-Gen BMW X3 Unveiled At The 2018 Auto Expo

The BMW X3 will go up against the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLC, Volvo XC60, and the Audi Q5 along with the Land Rover Discovery Sport and the Range Rover Evoque. We expect the prices of the new-generation BMW X3 to be between ₹ 50 lakh to ₹ 60 lakh.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.