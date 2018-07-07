New Cars and Bikes in India

BMW Starts Production Of 8 Series Coupe

Early this week BMW Group's Dingolfing plant began series production of the new 8 Series Coupe. The luxury sportscar will roll off the assembly line alongside BMW 5 Series and 7 Series models.

BMW has invested a 'low three-digit-million euro' in the site for the production of 8 Series

At the start of this week, BMW Group Plant Dingolfing began series production of the new BMW 8 Series Coupe. The company has invested a 'low three-digit-million euro' in the site in Lower Bavaria in preparation for the new model series. A large number of digital innovations have also been integrated into the production process, including self-driving transport systems and smart devices.

BMW

BMW Cars

The 8 Series Coupe sees the use of a mix of materials, including steel, plastic, aluminium and carbon fibre. . In addition to the supporting structures at the front and rear of the vehicle, other components, such as the roof, doors, bonnet and the front firewall of the all-new BMW 8 Series Coupe, are made of aluminium.

Dr. Andreas Wendt, head of BMW Group Plant Dingolfing: "As the plant that builds the BMW 7 Series sedans, BMW Group Plant Dingolfing has outstanding expertise in producing vehicles for the luxury segment. We are optimally prepared for production of the new BMW 8 Series Coupe. I am sure our customers around the world will love this luxury sportscar."

For the first time in a series-production BMW model, the roof will be available in carbon-fibre reinforced plastic (CFRP) - which is also manufactured at the Dingolfing location in an innovative wet-pressing process. The luxury sportscar will roll off the assembly line alongside BMW 5 Series and 7 Series models.

TAGS :

