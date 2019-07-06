BMW Shows Off One-Off X7 Pick Up

We've just about seen everything now. At this year's BMW Motorrad Days, in addition to many bike highlights, a true one-off - the BMW X7 Pick-up. The conversion from SUV to pickup was performed by BMW Group vocational trainees in cooperation with the Concept Vehicle Construction and Model Technology divisions at the BMW Munich plant. Of course it is based on the BMW X7, and gets the 340 horsepower churning engine on the xDrive40i. The X7 pick up gets a handcrafted loading area boasting of fine-polished wood finish, a height-adjustable two-level air suspension and numerous high-class equipment details make this BMW X7 Pick-up an ideal companion for the diverse day-to-day uses and more. On the loading bay stands a BMW F 850 GS and what a pair it makes; all set to go to the remotest of places right?

Behind the passenger cabin providing five persons, the BMW X7 Pick-up offers a generous loading area. The length of the loading space varies from 140 cm (closed) to 200 cm (open). Thanks to the intelligent use of CFRP on roof components, rear doors and the rear lid, it was possible to further reduce weight by 200 kg vs. the production model, despite a 10 cm longer body. The combination of honey-coloured teakwood and the BMW Individual colour Tanzanite Blue metallic - an exclusive navy blue finish that develops extra depth when exposed to sunlight - was inspired by yachting sports and creates a sophisticated look.

(The X7 pick-up can easily transport a BMW adventure bike. The length of the loading space is 200 cm, with the tailgate open)

In just ten months, the twelve trainees from the occupational sectors body and vehicle mechanics, vehicle mechatronics and technical model construction turned a concept into a fully functional, road-legal automobile in show car quality. The trainees were free to decide on conception and implementation, but had to forgo the additional expert assistance normally provided in concept car construction. The BMW X7 Pick-up is a one-off and series production is not planned for this product.

