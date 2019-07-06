New Cars and Bikes in India

BMW Shows Off One-Off X7 Pick Up

Behind the passenger cabin providing five persons, the BMW X7 Pick-up offers a generous loading area. The length of the loading space varies from 140 cm (closed) to 200 cm (open).

View Photos
The BMW X7 pick-up is a one-off model and will never go into production

Highlights

  • The X7 Pickup is a one-off model and it will not go into production
  • It was made by trainees working with BMW's concept vehicle division
  • It gets the X7's xDrive 40i engine which makes 340 bhp

We've just about seen everything now. At this year's BMW Motorrad Days, in addition to many bike highlights, a true one-off - the BMW X7 Pick-up. The conversion from SUV to pickup was performed by BMW Group vocational trainees in cooperation with the Concept Vehicle Construction and Model Technology divisions at the BMW Munich plant. Of course it is based on the BMW X7, and gets the 340 horsepower churning engine on the xDrive40i. The X7 pick up gets a handcrafted loading area boasting of fine-polished wood finish, a height-adjustable two-level air suspension and numerous high-class equipment details make this BMW X7 Pick-up an ideal companion for the diverse day-to-day uses and more. On the loading bay stands a BMW F 850 GS and what a pair it makes; all set to go to the remotest of places right?

834lirek

(The X7 pickup was made by vocational trainees in tandem with the concept vehicle construction division of BMW)

BMW

BMW Cars

i8

Z4

M2

3 Series

X6

X1

X5

7 Series

X6 M

X3

5 Series

X4

M5

6 Series Gran Turismo

M3

M4

3 Series Gran Turismo

X5 M

Behind the passenger cabin providing five persons, the BMW X7 Pick-up offers a generous loading area. The length of the loading space varies from 140 cm (closed) to 200 cm (open). Thanks to the intelligent use of CFRP on roof components, rear doors and the rear lid, it was possible to further reduce weight by 200 kg vs. the production model, despite a 10 cm longer body. The combination of honey-coloured teakwood and the BMW Individual colour Tanzanite Blue metallic - an exclusive navy blue finish that develops extra depth when exposed to sunlight - was inspired by yachting sports and creates a sophisticated look.

bf4sp7hs

(The X7 pick-up can easily transport a BMW adventure bike. The length of the loading space is 200 cm, with the tailgate open)

0 Comments

In just ten months, the twelve trainees from the occupational sectors body and vehicle mechanics, vehicle mechatronics and technical model construction turned a concept into a fully functional, road-legal automobile in show car quality. The trainees were free to decide on conception and implementation, but had to forgo the additional expert assistance normally provided in concept car construction. The BMW X7 Pick-up is a one-off and series production is not planned for this product.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare BMW i8 with Immediate Rivals

BMW i8
BMW
i8

Popular BMW Cars

BMW i8
BMW i8
₹ 3.06 Crore *
BMW Z4
BMW Z4
₹ 76.83 - 93.35 Lakh *
BMW M2
BMW M2
₹ 96.77 Lakh *
BMW 3 Series
BMW 3 Series
₹ 46.55 - 55.31 Lakh *
BMW X6
BMW X6
₹ 1.09 Crore *
BMW X1
BMW X1
₹ 41.78 - 54.17 Lakh *
BMW X5
BMW X5
₹ 86.27 - 97.48 Lakh *
BMW 7 Series
BMW 7 Series
₹ 1.45 - 1.59 Crore *
BMW X6 M
BMW X6 M
₹ 2.13 Crore *
BMW X3
BMW X3
₹ 66.32 - 69.63 Lakh *
BMW 5 Series
BMW 5 Series
₹ 69.51 - 78.36 Lakh *
BMW X4
BMW X4
₹ 71.75 - 78.01 Lakh *
BMW M5
BMW M5
₹ 1.7 Crore *
BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo
BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo
₹ 75.65 - 87.45 Lakh *
BMW M3
BMW M3
₹ 1.52 Crore *
BMW M4
BMW M4
₹ 1.61 Crore *
BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo
BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo
₹ 56.53 - 61.49 Lakh *
BMW X5 M
BMW X5 M
₹ 2.07 Crore *
View More
x
Temporary Reduction In GST Rates Needed To Boost Auto Industry: Dr. Goenka, MD, Mahindra
Temporary Reduction In GST Rates Needed To Boost Auto Industry: Dr. Goenka, MD, Mahindra
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
KTM RC 125 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
KTM RC 125 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities