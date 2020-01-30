BMW Showcases Renowned Artist Andy Warhol's 1971 M1 Art Car In India

BMW has brought in renowned American artist Andy Warhol's 1971 art car - the BMW M1 to India. This is the first time the Warhol's Art Car has showcased in our country, and the collection will be on exhibit from 31 January - 2 February 2020 at the India Art Fair in New Delhi. Andy was the fourth artist to build an Art Car - or as the company likes to call it, 'Rolling Sculptures" - for the Bavarian carmaker, after Alexander Calder, Frank Stella, and Roy Lichtenstein. In fact, the donor car used for Warhol's art car is a BMW M1Group 4 the competed at the 24-hour race of Le Mans.

Talking about the BMW Art Car, Rudratej Singh, President and Chief Executive Officer, BMW Group India said, "At BMW, we just don't build the best performing cars, but deeply believe in the intangibles. We hold our design aesthetics very dear; this inspires us as well as our users to stretch their creative boundaries. People love BMW for its superior performance, safety, luxurious experiences, and an underpinning is a design and aesthetic creative sensibility. To help build and strengthen intercultural platforms of creativity in the field of art, music, design and architecture is therefore very core to us. India Art Fair is a perfect platform for us to reach out to our discerning customers and showcase the brand's aesthetics and design philosophy."

Rudratej Singh, President and CEO, BMW Group India and Dr. Thomas Girst, Head of Cultural Engagement, BMW Group with Jagdip Jagpal, Fair Director, India Art Fair.

The BMW Art Car collection came into existence in 1975, which French race car driver and art aficionado Herve Poulain and Jochen Neerpasch, then BMW Motorsport Director, asked artist Alexander Calder to design an automobile. The result was a BMW 3.0 CSL, which competed in 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1975. Since then, 19 international artists have created Art Cars based on contemporary BMW automobiles of their times, all offering a wide range of artistic interpretations. Andy Warhol created this vehicular masterpiece of the BMW M1 in less than half an hour.

Several cars from BMW Art Car Collection are usually on display at the BMW Museum in Munich, the home of BMW Art Cars, as part of its permanent collection. The remaining BMW Art Cars travel the globe - to art fairs as well as exhibitions.

