BMW Showcases Motorrad Concept Link - An Emission-Free Two-Wheeler

BMW introduced the Motorrad Concept Link, a zero-emissions electric two-wheeler, at the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este 2017. Inspired by the BMW Motorrad Vision Next 100, the company says the BMW Motorrad Concept Link design study combines digital connectivity with the demands of urban mobility on two wheels. The concept, in addition to meeting the requirements of modern urban mobility, also offers fast acceleration and easy handling. A reverse gear ensures that it is easy to manoeuvre, making it ideal to park in tight city spaces. Furthermore, its low overall height makes it easy to get on from the side or even from the back.

BMW Motorrad Concept Link gets a two-tone colour design

"The BMW Motorrad Concept Link is not based on today's concepts, but rather meets the basic functionality needs, the technical architecture and the digital reality of today's users. The technical realities of electric drive - such as the flat energy packs in the underfloor and the compact drive on the rear wheel - allowed us to create a highly distinctive design which shapes a new segment. The resulting expressive power of the vehicle is absolutely new for BMW Motorrad and breaks with all conventional viewing patterns", said Alexander Buckan, Head of Vehicle Design at BMW Motorrad.

BMW Motorrad Concept Link comes sporting an adaptable seat bench

The BMW Motorrad Concept Link gets a two-tone colour design, two LEC front lights, and rear lights that have been integrated into the rear side panels in the form of two C-shaped light elements. Its seat bench can be adapted to be either a single-seater or to accommodate two people.

Edgar Heinrich, Head of Design of BMW Motorrad, explained, "The BMW Motorrad Concept Link stands for a new understanding of urban mobility. It links the digital and analogue world and places the focus on the rider and his mobility needs. In the way it links functionality and digitalisation it performs both as a means of transport as well as a communication device. For me the BMW Motorrad Concept Link, with its timeless and reduced style, is more than a concept - it is rather a symbol for a new era."

The BMW Motorrad Concept Link does not get a traditional instrument cluster

The concept also misses the traditional instrument cluster - instead speed, navigation, and battery information is projected onto the windshield directly into the rider's field of vision. Secondary information is displayed on the large-surface panel. The touch sensitive surface of the large-size panel displays and controls extensive infotainment, connectivity and routing information. Freely programmable, touch-enabled buttons on the handlebars allow the rider to access preferred and frequently used functions without having to remove his hands from the handlebars.