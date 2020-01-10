New Cars and Bikes in India

BMW Sells Over 165,000 Units Of i3 In 6 Years, Worldwide

The BMW i3 has been the most widely sold electric vehicle in the premium compact segment with more than 165,000 units already sold worldwide.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
The BMW i3 is one of the most widely sold electric vehicle in the premium compact segment

It has been six years since BMW launched the i3 electric vehicle, and so far, the company has sold over more than 165,000 units worldwide. One of the most widely sold electric vehicle in the premium compact segment, since its launch, the BMW i3's sales figures have steadily increased year after year. In fact, the company claims that early buyers of the car, who regularly travel long distances in their BMW i3 and have each completed more than 200,000 emission-free kilometres.

BMW

BMW Cars

M5

i8

3 Series

Z4

7 Series

X1

X5

X7

M2

X6 M

X6

X3

5 Series

X4

M3

6 Series Gran Turismo

3 Series Gran Turismo

M4

Also Read: BMW i3s In India: First Drive Review

First launched in 2013, the BMW i3 has somewhat acquired the status of an icon in the electric vehicle space. It was the first all-electric vehicle from BMW has proven to be one of the more cost-effective choices of transportation, suitable for day-to-day use, in several markets. Given the popularity of the car, the company has confirmed that it will further develop the vehicle and currently plans to extend production until at least 2024.

Also Read: CES 2020: BMW Previews Future Car Cabins With The i3 Urban Suite

d7u0bgu8

The BMW i3 was first launched in 2013 and was later updated in 2016

BMW also shared some testimonials from exiting BMW i3 customers, and one of them has been driving the car for 277,000 kilometres with the original set of brake pads. Helmut Neumann from the community of Titzin North-Rhine Westphalia bought his i3 in 2014 and says "Apart from the immense driving pleasure, the BMW i3 is simply an extremely economical car. This applies both to power consumption and maintenance costs alike." The BMW i3's average power consumption of 13 kWh per 100 kilometres over the entire lifespan.

0 Comments

The BMW i3 comes with an electric powertrain with three Lithium-Ion batteries to choose from - 60 Ah, 90 Ah and 120 Ah. BMW also offers an optional range-extending 647 cc petrol engine with the i3 with a fuel tank capacity of up to 9 litres. The pure electric version offers a maximum range of up to 240 km but with the range extender, it goes up to 322 km.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare BMW M5 with Immediate Rivals

BMW M5
BMW
M5

Popular BMW Cars

BMW M5
BMW M5
₹ 1.7 - 1.83 Crore *
BMW i8
BMW i8
₹ 3.06 Crore *
BMW 3 Series
BMW 3 Series
₹ 49.1 - 56.77 Lakh *
BMW Z4
BMW Z4
₹ 76.83 - 93.35 Lakh *
BMW 7 Series
BMW 7 Series
₹ 1.45 - 2.86 Crore *
BMW X1
BMW X1
₹ 41.78 - 54.17 Lakh *
BMW X5
BMW X5
₹ 86.27 - 97.48 Lakh *
BMW X7
BMW X7
₹ 1.17 Crore *
BMW M2
BMW M2
₹ 96.77 Lakh *
BMW X6 M
BMW X6 M
₹ 2.13 Crore *
BMW X6
BMW X6
₹ 1.09 Crore *
BMW X3
BMW X3
₹ 66.32 - 69.63 Lakh *
BMW 5 Series
BMW 5 Series
₹ 69.51 - 78.36 Lakh *
BMW X4
BMW X4
₹ 71.75 - 78.01 Lakh *
BMW M3
BMW M3
₹ 1.52 Crore *
BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo
BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo
₹ 75.65 - 87.45 Lakh *
BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo
BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo
₹ 56.53 - 61.49 Lakh *
BMW M4
BMW M4
₹ 1.61 Crore *
View More
Offer
x
2020 Royal Enfield Himalayan Teased In New Video
2020 Royal Enfield Himalayan Teased In New Video
Honda SP 125 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Honda SP 125 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hyundai Aura India Launch Details Out
Hyundai Aura India Launch Details Out
BS6 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 1.65 Lakh
BS6 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 1.65 Lakh
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities