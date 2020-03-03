New Cars and Bikes in India

BMW Says Coronavirus Hit China Sales But Sticks To 2020 Global Target

The slowdown in sales will last until March, and it is too early to make predictions about whether BMW would fail to meet its global sales target

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos

BMW on Tuesday said its China sales have taken a hit this year because of the new coronavirus, but stuck to its target for growing passenger car sales for the year, and said its global supply chain has not been disrupted. "There has been a significant impact in China," Chief Executive Oliver Zipse told journalists in a conference call.

The slowdown in sales will last until March, and it is too early to make predictions about whether BMW would fail to meet its global sales targets, he said.

BMW

BMW Cars

7 Series

X1

Z4

3 Series

i8

M2

X7

X5

X6

X3

M5

5 Series

X6 M

M3

X4

6 Series Gran Turismo

3 Series Gran Turismo

M4

"We see no impact outside China. We're sticking to our target of achieving slight growth in car sales," Zipse said.

BMW, which has factories in China, the United States and Europe, said its global supply chain had not been disrupted by travel bans and logistics bottlenecks caused by the coronavirus.

"We only have short-term visibility. Supplies have been secured for the next three weeks," Zipse added.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare BMW 7 Series with Immediate Rivals

BMW 7 Series
BMW
7 Series

Popular BMW Cars

BMW 7 Series
BMW 7 Series
₹ 1.45 - 2.86 Crore *
BMW X1
BMW X1
₹ 41.78 - 54.17 Lakh *
BMW Z4
BMW Z4
₹ 76.83 - 93.35 Lakh *
BMW 3 Series
BMW 3 Series
₹ 49.1 - 56.77 Lakh *
BMW i8
BMW i8
₹ 3.06 Crore *
BMW M2
BMW M2
₹ 96.77 Lakh *
BMW X7
BMW X7
₹ 1.17 Crore *
BMW X5
BMW X5
₹ 86.27 - 97.48 Lakh *
BMW X6
BMW X6
₹ 1.09 Crore *
BMW X3
BMW X3
₹ 66.32 - 69.63 Lakh *
BMW M5
BMW M5
₹ 1.7 - 1.83 Crore *
BMW 5 Series
BMW 5 Series
₹ 64.37 - 77.61 Lakh *
BMW X6 M
BMW X6 M
₹ 2.13 Crore *
BMW M3
BMW M3
₹ 1.52 Crore *
BMW X4
BMW X4
₹ 71.75 - 78.01 Lakh *
BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo
BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo
₹ 75.65 - 87.45 Lakh *
BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo
BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo
₹ 56.53 - 61.49 Lakh *
BMW M4
BMW M4
₹ 1.61 Crore *
View More
Auto Expo 2020
x
Honda Activa 6G is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Honda Activa 6G is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 62.70 Lakh
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 62.70 Lakh
All-New Hyundai Creta's Interiors Revealed; Bookings Open
All-New Hyundai Creta's Interiors Revealed; Bookings Open
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities