BMW S 1000 RR Recalled For Potential Oil Leak

BMW Motorrad has issued a recall for the 2020 BMW S 1000 RR. The recall is due to a potential oil leak from the bike's oil cooler hoses. As many as 416 motorcycles are affected by the recall, all the bikes sold in the US market this year. As many as two reports, one in Japan and the second in Germany, mention the potential fault discovered by BMW Motorrad. The oil cooler hoses might not be attached to the oil pipes properly which can ultimately result in a leak. The fluid could then potentially drip on the path of the rear wheel and reduce traction.

A loss of traction in the rear wheel could result in a crash, and BMW Motorrad USA is recalling the S 1000 RR for the US market. The recall will begin in the US on November 27, 2019. BMW Motorrad dealers will inspect the bikes, replace the oil cooler assembly, including the hoses, free of charge, in the US. Carandbike reached out to BMW Motorrad India if any of the BMW S 1000 RR bikes sold in India could also be affected by the issue, but so far BMW Motorrad India has yet to revert with a statement.

The second recall issued by BMW Motorrad is concerning an issue with the transmission on certain BMW K 1600 GT, K 1600 GTL and K 1600 B models. According to BMW Motorrad, some of the transmission components have not been produced to spec and are weaker than expected. The transmission could malfunction and cause two adjacent gears to overlap, which could lead to damage. The issue could potentially cause the rear wheel to lock which presents a safety hazard. As many as 4,672 K 1600 bikes could possibly be affected.

