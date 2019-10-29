New Cars and Bikes in India

BMW S 1000 RR Recalled For Potential Oil Leak

So far, there has been n recall issued in India, and BMW Motorrad has yet to respond to a query whether any bikes in India will be affected by the issue. A second recall also affects certain K 1600 models to an unrelated transmission problem.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
BMW S 1000 RR has been recalled in the US

Highlights

  • BMW S 1000 RR recalled for potential fault in oil cooler hoses
  • Oil may drip on to the rear wheel and cause loss of traction
  • BMW K 1600 models have also been recalled for a transmission issue

BMW Motorrad has issued a recall for the 2020 BMW S 1000 RR. The recall is due to a potential oil leak from the bike's oil cooler hoses. As many as 416 motorcycles are affected by the recall, all the bikes sold in the US market this year. As many as two reports, one in Japan and the second in Germany, mention the potential fault discovered by BMW Motorrad. The oil cooler hoses might not be attached to the oil pipes properly which can ultimately result in a leak. The fluid could then potentially drip on the path of the rear wheel and reduce traction.

A loss of traction in the rear wheel could result in a crash, and BMW Motorrad USA is recalling the S 1000 RR for the US market. The recall will begin in the US on November 27, 2019. BMW Motorrad dealers will inspect the bikes, replace the oil cooler assembly, including the hoses, free of charge, in the US. Carandbike reached out to BMW Motorrad India if any of the BMW S 1000 RR bikes sold in India could also be affected by the issue, but so far BMW Motorrad India has yet to revert with a statement.

0 Comments

The second recall issued by BMW Motorrad is concerning an issue with the transmission on certain BMW K 1600 GT, K 1600 GTL and K 1600 B models. According to BMW Motorrad, some of the transmission components have not been produced to spec and are weaker than expected. The transmission could malfunction and cause two adjacent gears to overlap, which could lead to damage. The issue could potentially cause the rear wheel to lock which presents a safety hazard. As many as 4,672 K 1600 bikes could possibly be affected.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

BMW models

BMW 3 Series
BMW 3 Series
₹ 49.1 - 56.77 Lakh *
BMW i8
BMW i8
₹ 3.06 Crore *
BMW X1
BMW X1
₹ 41.78 - 54.17 Lakh *
BMW X7
BMW X7
₹ 1.17 Crore *
BMW 7 Series
BMW 7 Series
₹ 1.45 - 2.86 Crore *
BMW Z4
BMW Z4
₹ 76.83 - 93.35 Lakh *
BMW X5
BMW X5
₹ 86.27 - 97.48 Lakh *
BMW X6 M
BMW X6 M
₹ 2.13 Crore *
BMW M2
BMW M2
₹ 96.77 Lakh *
BMW X6
BMW X6
₹ 1.09 Crore *
BMW 5 Series
BMW 5 Series
₹ 69.51 - 78.36 Lakh *
BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo
BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo
₹ 75.65 - 87.45 Lakh *
BMW X4
BMW X4
₹ 71.75 - 78.01 Lakh *
BMW X3
BMW X3
₹ 66.32 - 69.63 Lakh *
BMW M5
BMW M5
₹ 1.7 - 1.83 Crore *
BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo
BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo
₹ 56.53 - 61.49 Lakh *
BMW M3
BMW M3
₹ 1.52 Crore *
BMW M4
BMW M4
₹ 1.61 Crore *
View More
Offer
x
Exclusive: Renault Working On A Subcompact Sedan For India
Exclusive: Renault Working On A Subcompact Sedan For India
Customer Pays For New Honda Activa 125 BS6 In Coins; Dealership Takes 3 Hours To Count
Customer Pays For New Honda Activa 125 BS6 In Coins; Dealership Takes 3 Hours To Count
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 125 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 125 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities