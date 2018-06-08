BMW Reveals All The Vehicles Used In Tom Cruise's New Mission Impossible Fallout

Mission Impossible 6 will release on July 27 and we'll get to see a range of BMW vehicles in the movie

When it comes to the 'Mission: Impossible' movies there are three things you can be certain of -death-defying stunts by Tom Cruise, some crazy actions scenes, and few fast and deadly vehicle chase sequences. Since 2011, BMW has been one of the biggest contributors in helping the makers of the franchise to provide us with some of the most memorable car or bike chases in the Mission Impossible movies. Next, the Mission: Impossible Fallout is set to hit the screens on July 27, and they have no plans to disappoint us this time either.

Announcing its continuing partnership with the 'Mission: Impossible' Franchise, the Bavarian carmaker has revealed that the movie will feature a range of BMW vehicles. Some of the most notable ones that we'll be seeing in the 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' will include the new-gen BMW M5, a 1986 BMW 5 Series Sedan, the BMW 7 Series Sedan, and the BMW R nineT Scrambler. We have seen a sneak-peek of all of these vehicles in action, in the theatrical trailer that was released a few months ago, but we'll have to wait for the movie to see them in full action.

BMW M5:

The BMW M5 churns out a maximum output of 600 bhp

It was just early this year that BMW pulled the wraps off the new-gen M5 performance sedan and the car come with a range of sporty exterior styling elements including - the M Performance Parts, such as a black kidney grille and carbon-fibre mirror caps, among others. The M5 is powered by a 4.4-liter V8 engine is assisted by BMW's M TwinPower Turbo technology and churns out a maximum output of 600 bhp in the 5,700 - 6,600 rpm range. The engine develops about 750 Nm of peak torque and is assisted by the newly-developed high-performance M xDrive all-wheel-drive system.

1986 BMW 5 Series:

This 1986 BMW 5 Series was the 2nd-gen E28 model produced from 1981 to 1988

We have already seen Tom Cruise pull-off some badass stunts with this car in the trailers and BMW says that this BMW, from their historic past, will be making a major appearance in a high-octane scene. Also known as the BMW E28, this was the second generation of BMW 5 Series mid-size sedans, and was produced from 1981 to 1988. The car was initially offered with 4-cylinder and 6-cylinder petrol engines. It was the first 5-Series to offer the option of anti-lock brakes (ABS).

BMW 7 Series:

BMW 7 Series continues to be of the top choices when it comes to luxury sedans

Introduced almost 3 years ago, the BMW 7 Series sedan continues to be of the top choices when it comes to luxury sedans and we'll be getting a slight flavour of it in this sixth instalment of the 'Mission: Impossible' movie as well. Based on the all-new CLAR modular architecture, the car comes with evolutionary styling with sharper lines and features like gesture control, remote park assist, 3D graphics interface, Heads Up Display (HUD) unit and much more. Under the hood, the car comes with a 4.4-litre TwinPower Turbo V8 engine, along with a couple of 3-litre TwinPower Turbo six-cylinder petrol and diesel engines.

BMW R nineT Scrambler:

BMW R nineT Scrambler in Mission Impossible Fallout

Knowing how Tom Cruise is an avid motorcycle rider, there cannot be a Mission Impossible movie without him doing some fast and pacey motorcycle sequences. For the Fallout, the weapon of choice was the BMW R nineT Scrambler, and we have already got a glimpse of it in the trailers. Powering the motorcycle is a 1,170cc 'Boxer' engine which belts out 110 bhp and 119 Nm. It is Euro-4 compliant engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox and is shaft-driven instead of a regular chain drive.

