BMW Recalls Over 29,000 Motorcycles For Reflector Issue

The issue is with aluminium side cases on certain bikes blocking the reflex reflector from view, causing a safety issue on these bikes.

BMW issues recall on seven bike models over reflector issue

  • The recall affects seven models of BMW bikes
  • BMW R1200GS, BMW R1200GS Adventure, BMW S1000XR affected
  • BMW already reeling under a separate recall issue on the R1200GS

BMW Motorrad is recalling more than 29,000 motorcycles produced between 2013 and 2017 due to an issue with visibility. The issue is that BMW original accessory side luggage cases can block the reflex reflector from view, increasing the risk of crash. In all, 29,281 bikes are affected including models like the BMW R1200GS, F800R and F800GT from 2013-2017, BMW R1200GS Adventure bikes from 2014-2017 model years, BMW S1000XR bikes from 2016-2017 model years and BMW R1200R and BMW R1200RS bikes from 2015-2017 model years.

BMW

BMW Bikes

When equipped with optional aluminium luggage cases, the rear reflex reflectors may be partially blocked, and the bikes fail to comply with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 108 in the US.

"The side cases cannot be retailed as of July 28, 2017, as they would cause anon-compliance when installed on the motorcycle. Side cases in dealer inventory must be held and cannot be sold. This includes retrofitting aluminium cases to R 1200 GS (K50) as both the aluminium bags and luggage holders are affected. The related part numbers continue to be blocked from dealer ordering until further notice," BMW stated in its stop sale notice.

To fix the issue, BMW Motorrad USA will notify affected owners, and BMW dealers will install reflectors on the cases, or install an additional bracket on the case mounts for the reflectors, free of charge. The recall on the affected lot of BMW motorcycles is expected to begin on September 21, 2017.

Also Read: BMW R1200GS Service Campaign Now An Official Recall

BMW Motorrad is already reeling under a massive recall on the BMW R1200GS and R1200GS Adventure models due to a fault in the front suspension. The issue with those bikes is a fault in the front suspension which can be damaged while riding and cause an accident. Approximately, 1,50,000 bikes worldwide are already affected by that recall.

