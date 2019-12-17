New Cars and Bikes in India

BMW Recalls Certain M Models In the US

The company said that the models affected were the 2019-2020 BMW M5, M8, X5 M and X6 M which were produced between January 2019 to November are potentially affected.

BMW will recall these vehicles for a possible defect with the transmission wiring harness

BMW has recalled certain M Models in the US. The company said that the models affected were the 2019-2020 BMW M5, M8, X5 M and X6 M which were produced between January 2019 to November are potentially affected. BMW will recall these vehicles for a possible defect with the transmission wiring harness. The company stated that the vehicles found to be affected by this safety recall, still in dealer inventory, may not be sold until the harness is replaced and rerouted in early 2020.

Due to the location and routing of the transmission wiring harness, it could become damaged. This could lead to a short circuit, affecting transmission function, and cause the vehicle to lose propulsion and to shift to Neutral while driving, increasing the risk of a crash.

Owners of the vehicles will receive a letter from the company, advising them about the safety recall and to schedule an appointment to fix the defect. The transmission wiring harness will be replaced and rerouted for free and can take approximately one hour.

BMW is in the process of ensuring that the necessary tools, parts, and procedures are available prior to contacting owners to schedule an appointment and perform the necessary replacement.

