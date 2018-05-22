BMW Recalls 88,000 Units Of 3 Series In UK

German carmaker BMW has issued yet another recall for its 3 series as close to 88,000 units are at a fire risk. This is the second recall in two weeks as BMW had recalled close to 312,000 units last week in Britain due to concerns that they could cut out completely while being driven. However the new recall is only for the 3 series and the affected models include all 3 Series petrol and diesel cars manufactured from December 2004 and July 2011. The new recall takes the total tally to more than 390,000 units in the UK.

"BMW has chosen to expand on its existing battery connector recall. We are taking the opportunity of the existing recall to proactively check a company spokesman said, adding it would replace two wiring connections," a company spokesman said.

The models affected in the previous recall were the BMW 1 Series, the 3 Series, the Z4 and its X1 cars produced between March 2007 and August 2011.

The original recall was launched in 2017 after former Gurkha soldier Narayan Gurung died on Christmas Day in 2016 as he crashed his Ford Fiesta into a tree while trying to avoid a stalled BMW in the town of Guildford in southern England.

