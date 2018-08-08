BMW Recalls 324,000 Cars In Europe After Korean Engine Fires: FAZ

German luxury carmaker BMW is recalling about 324,000 diesel vehicles in Europe to fix a technical fault that has caused engine fires in South Korea, German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) said.

A faulty exhaust gas recirculation module in BMW diesel cars caused 27 engine fires in South Korea this year, prompting the company to recall 106,000 vehicles there and issue an apology.

BMW is now widening the recall to Europe, with 96,300 vehicles affected in Germany, to replace the module if the fault is confirmed, FAZ said on Tuesday, citing BMW.

BMW officials were not immediately reachable for comment.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Till Weber; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

