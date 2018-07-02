New Cars and Bikes in India

BMW Recalls 148 Vehicles In China Over Fuel Tank Defect

The recall involves models including the BMW 118i series, BMW 120i series and BMW 125i series, which were produced between June 9 and 17, 2017.

The China arm of German carmaker BMW Brilliance Automobile will recall 148 vehicles in China due to defective fuel tanks, a market watchdog said. The recall involves models including the 118i series, 120i series and 125i series, which were produced between June 9 and 17, 2017, Xinhua quoted a company statement as saying. The flaw with the fuel tanks could cause oil leaks that could increase the risks of fire.

Also Read: BMW Recalls 88,000 Units Of 3 Series In UK

The companies will examine the recalled vehicles and replace the defective fuel tanks free of charge. The recall will begin on July 23 and the dealers will bear the cost of the replacement.

Also Read: BMW Recalling 312,000 Cars In Britain

Recently, BMW also issued a recall for its 3 series as close to 88,000 units are at a fire risk in the UK. This was the second recall in a matter of two weeks, as BMW recalled close to 312,000 units in Britain due to concerns that they could cut out completely while being driven. The affected models include the 1 Series, the 3 Series, the Z4 and also the X1 compact SUV produced between March 2007 and August 2011.

