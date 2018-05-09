New Cars and Bikes in India

BMW Recalling 312,000 Cars In Britain

The vehicles being recalled are BMW 1 Series, 3 Series, Z4 and X1 petrol and diesel models made between March 2007 and August 2011, the BBC said.

German automaker BMW is recalling 312,000 of its cars in Britain due to concerns that they could cut out completely while being driven, the BBC reported on Wednesday.

Last year BMW recalled 36,410 petrol cars due to safety issues.

