BMW R NineT Range Updated For 2019

Along with the BMW G 310 R and the BMW S 1000 range, BMW Motorrad has also updated the R nineT range for 2019 globally. Now just to clarify, India only gets a select range of R nineT models which are the standard R nineT and the R nineT Scrambler. Talking about the standard R nineT first, it now features dynamic brake light as standard fitment. BMW Motorrad has discontinued the Blue planet metallic/Aluminium paint scheme on the R nineT. Although, the bike does get two new BMW Motorrad 'Spezial' colour schemes, which are the '719 Option' with Mars red metallic black/cosmic blue while the other is the 719 Option with Pollux metallic/Aluminium. In both cases, the fuel tank, the front mudguard and the hump seat have different colours.

The R nineT Scrambler too gets dynamic brake light as standard. Plus, BMW now offers three new paint schemes on the R nineT Scrambler which are the Stereo metallic black and the two Option 719 colour schemes that have Black storm metallic as one colour and the other colour could be either light white or Aurum. Also, BMW Motorrad has discontinued the Monolith metallic matt colour option. Additionally, BMW will also offer cross-spoke wheels as optional equipment from September 2018 onwards. The R nineT Urban GS too will get the cross spoke wheels from September 2018.

Lastly, the R nineT Racer, it gets the dynamic brake light as standard along with a new colour scheme which is the Option 719 Black storm metallic with Aurum and the word 'Racer' lettered across the bike. This particular paint scheme will also be offered on the R nineT Scrambler.

