BMW R 18 Cruiser Stripped Down Variant Spotted On Test In Europe

Latest spy pics reveal a stripped down version of the upcoming BMW R 18 cruiser which will be unveiled on April 3, 2020. BMW Motorrad's upcoming cruiser, with classic looks, looks set to take on Harley-Davidson, particularly in the American brand's home market. The spy shots reveal a cruiser with a tall windscreen fitted on the front forks, high handlebars and a classic round instrument console which also includes a digital display. The stripped-down version of the R 18 also has a 16-inch front wheel with a fat front tyre, which looks to be a new Michelin Commander 3.

The single round analogue instrument console also features a small digital display

The single, round instrument console sports an analogue speedometer, and the small digital instrument console seems to have displays for ambient temperature, gear position indicator, as well as a cryptic "Rock" shown on the display. This could mean one of two things. Either the R 18 will have an infotainment system which allows the rider to choose the type of music he wants to listen to, or it could mean that one of the riding modes is named "Rock" to appeal more for the US motorcycle market, although that sounds a little weird, to name a riding mode, "Rock"!

The stripped-down version of the BMW R 18 cruiser sports two auxiliary lights next to the headlight

Compared to the concept model unveiled at the EICMA 2019 show in Milan, the production model of the R 18 seems to sport two big auxiliary headlights, along with the main headlight, and two large turn indicators which seem to be designed for the US market. The BMW R 18 will be powered by a 1,802 cc, boxer engine, with a maximum power output of 91 bhp at 4,750 rpm, with peak torque of 158 Nm available at 3,000 rpm. More details will be revealed once the motorcycle is officially unveiled on April 3, 2020.

