New Cars and Bikes in India

BMW R 18 Cruiser Stripped Down Variant Spotted On Test In Europe

Recent spy shots reveal a stripped down variant of the upcoming BMW R 18 cruiser.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
A stripped down variant of the upcoming BMW R 18 cruiser has been spotted on test

Highlights

  • Latest spy shots reveal stripped-down variant of BMW R 18 cruiser
  • BMW R 18 cruiser will be positioned to take on Harley-Davidson bikes
  • New BMW R 18 cruiser expected to be unveiled in early April 2020

Latest spy pics reveal a stripped down version of the upcoming BMW R 18 cruiser which will be unveiled on April 3, 2020. BMW Motorrad's upcoming cruiser, with classic looks, looks set to take on Harley-Davidson, particularly in the American brand's home market. The spy shots reveal a cruiser with a tall windscreen fitted on the front forks, high handlebars and a classic round instrument console which also includes a digital display. The stripped-down version of the R 18 also has a 16-inch front wheel with a fat front tyre, which looks to be a new Michelin Commander 3.

Also Read: BMW R 18 Cruiser Revealed In Spy Shots

BMW

BMW Bikes

G 310 R

S 1000 RR

R 1250 GS Adventure

R 1250 GS

G 310 GS

R 1200 GS

R nine T

R 1200 GS Adventure

R nineT Scrambler

F 850 GS

K 1600 GTL

F 750 GS

R 1250 R

S 1000 XR

K 1600 B

S 1000 R

R 1250 RT

R 1200 RT

R 1200 R

R 1200 RS

K 1600 GTL

58jp4a4

The single round analogue instrument console also features a small digital display

The single, round instrument console sports an analogue speedometer, and the small digital instrument console seems to have displays for ambient temperature, gear position indicator, as well as a cryptic "Rock" shown on the display. This could mean one of two things. Either the R 18 will have an infotainment system which allows the rider to choose the type of music he wants to listen to, or it could mean that one of the riding modes is named "Rock" to appeal more for the US motorcycle market, although that sounds a little weird, to name a riding mode, "Rock"!

Also Read: BMW R 18 Production Model To Be Unveiled In April 2020

lf0qmfts

The stripped-down version of the BMW R 18 cruiser sports two auxiliary lights next to the headlight

0 Comments

Compared to the concept model unveiled at the EICMA 2019 show in Milan, the production model of the R 18 seems to sport two big auxiliary headlights, along with the main headlight, and two large turn indicators which seem to be designed for the US market. The BMW R 18 will be powered by a 1,802 cc, boxer engine, with a maximum power output of 91 bhp at 4,750 rpm, with peak torque of 158 Nm available at 3,000 rpm. More details will be revealed once the motorcycle is officially unveiled on April 3, 2020.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare BMW G 310 R with Immediate Rivals

BMW G 310 R
BMW
G 310 R

Popular BMW Bikes

BMW G 310 R
BMW G 310 R
₹ 3.22 Lakh *
BMW S 1000 RR
BMW S 1000 RR
₹ 19.72 - 24.43 Lakh *
BMW R 1250 GS Adventure
BMW R 1250 GS Adventure
₹ 19.45 - 23.37 Lakh *
BMW R 1250 GS
BMW R 1250 GS
₹ 17.97 - 21.36 Lakh *
BMW G 310 GS
BMW G 310 GS
₹ 3.75 Lakh *
BMW R 1200 GS
BMW R 1200 GS
₹ 16.79 - 20.18 Lakh *
BMW R nine T
BMW R nine T
₹ 18.02 - 18.98 Lakh *
BMW R 1200 GS Adventure
BMW R 1200 GS Adventure
₹ 18.39 - 22.31 Lakh *
BMW R nineT Scrambler
BMW R nineT Scrambler
₹ 16.97 Lakh *
BMW F 850 GS
BMW F 850 GS
₹ 13.84 - 16.44 Lakh *
BMW K 1600 GTL
BMW K 1600 GTL
₹ 29.98 Lakh *
BMW F 750 GS
BMW F 750 GS
₹ 9.65 - 14.32 Lakh *
BMW R 1250 R
BMW R 1250 R
₹ 17.02 Lakh *
BMW S 1000 XR
BMW S 1000 XR
₹ 19.08 - 21.84 Lakh *
BMW K 1600 B
BMW K 1600 B
₹ 29.76 Lakh *
BMW S 1000 R
BMW S 1000 R
₹ 17.81 - 19.72 Lakh *
BMW R 1250 RT
BMW R 1250 RT
₹ 23.95 Lakh *
BMW R 1200 RT
BMW R 1200 RT
₹ 19.56 - 21.89 Lakh *
BMW R 1200 R
BMW R 1200 R
₹ 16.07 - 16.7 Lakh *
BMW R 1200 RS
BMW R 1200 RS
₹ 16.59 - 17.65 Lakh *
BMW K 1600 GTL
BMW K 1600 GTL
₹ 31.15 Lakh *
View More
Auto Expo 2020
x
Apple Carplay, Android Auto Impairs Driver Reactions; More Dangerous Than Alcohol: Study
Apple Carplay, Android Auto Impairs Driver Reactions; More Dangerous Than Alcohol: Study
Made-In-India Suzuki Baleno Cross Launched In Colombia
Made-In-India Suzuki Baleno Cross Launched In Colombia
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities