New Cars and Bikes in India

BMW R 1250 GS Bookings Begin In India; Launch This Month

BMW Motorrad India is all set to launch the new R 1250 GS in India this month. BMW Motorrad dealerships have already started taking bookings for the motorcycle.

View Photos
The BMW R 1250 GS was unveiled at the 2018 EICMA Motorcycle Show

Highlights

  • The BMW R 1250 GS will be replacing the R 1200 GS globally
  • Interested customers can book the bike by paying Rs. 5 lakh
  • BMW R 1250 GS gets an updated electronics package as well

BMW Motorrad India have been giving hints on its official Instagram page that it will soon launch the new BMW R 1250 GS and by soon, we mean this month itself. The BMW R 1250 GS will be the company's flagship adventure motorcycle and will replace the revered R 1200 GS which is perhaps the best-selling adventure motorcycle across the world. First showcased at the 2018 EICMA Motorcycle Show, the BMW R 1250 GS is an updated version of the R 1200 GS and is every bit as capable, perhaps even more!

Also Read: BMW Reveals R 1250 GS At 2018 EICMA Motorcycle Show

BMW

BMW Bikes

G 310 R

S 1000 RR

G 310 GS

R nine T

R 1200

R nineT Scrambler

K 1600

R 1200 GS Adventure

K 1600 B

750 GS

R 1200 R

S 1000 XR

S 1000 R

R 1200 RT

850 GS

R 1200 RS

ak6n54t8

(The R 1250 GS gets a 1,254 cc boxer twin engine which makes 136 bhp & 143 Nm)

The new 2019 BMW R 1250 GS and the R 1250 GS Adventure are powered by a new 1,254 cc boxer-twin engine that now comes with a variable valve timing system, which BMW calls 'Shiftcam Technology'. The system adapts to control throttle response and offer bottom-end and mid-range torque to propel the motorcycle through constantly changing surfaces, providing grip and low-end grunt and traction in challenging terrain. The engine also comes with a longer stroke and a bigger bore thus gaining 9 per cent more power and 14 per cent more torque. The boxer-twin engine now makes 136 bhp at 7750 rpm and 143 Nm at 6,250 rpm.

8vg3d0dc

(The BMW R 1250 GS will be every bit as capable as the R 1200 GS, perhaps even more)

The R 1250 GS also features an updated electronic package features riding modes (Road and Rain), ABS, automatic stability control (ASC - which is BMW's traction control system) and Hill Start Control as standard equipment. The bike also comes with an updated semi-active electronic suspension and now features 'automatic load compensation'. BMW also offers the optional Riding Mode Pro system that includes Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), ABS Pro, Hill Start Control Pro, and Dynamic Brake Assist.

0 Comments

Other features include a multi-functional instrument panel with a 6.5-inch full-colour TFT display, revised LED headlamps and LED daytime running lamp. Visual updates include a redesigned fuel tank, intake ports, a brushed aluminium radiator guard, and new graphics. There will be three colour options on offer which are matte grey, black and the tricolour HP scheme of white, blue and red with gold rims.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare BMW G 310 R with Immediate Rivals

BMW G 310 R
BMW
G 310 R
Kawasaki Ninja 300
Kawasaki
Ninja 300
Kawasaki Z250
Kawasaki
Z250
Benelli TNT 300
Benelli
TNT 300
FB Mondial HPS 300
FB Mondial
HPS 300
Hyosung GT250R
Hyosung
GT250R
Yamaha YZF R3
Yamaha
YZF R3
BMW G 310 GS
BMW
G 310 GS
KTM RC 390
KTM
RC 390
KTM 390 Duke
KTM
390 Duke
TAGS :
BMW Bikes in India BMW R 1250 GS BMW R 1200 GS

Latest News

2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Bookings Open Ahead Of Launch
2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Bookings Open Ahead Of Launch
BMW R 1250 GS Bookings Begin In India; Launch This Month
BMW R 1250 GS Bookings Begin In India; Launch This Month
Fuel Prices Hiked For The 6th Time In 2019
Fuel Prices Hiked For The 6th Time In 2019
Nissan Kicks Deliveries To Begin In January 2019
Nissan Kicks Deliveries To Begin In January 2019
2020 KTM 1290 Super Adventure Spotted Testing
2020 KTM 1290 Super Adventure Spotted Testing
Volkswagen Could Face Recall Of More Cars Over Emissions In Germany
Volkswagen Could Face Recall Of More Cars Over Emissions In Germany
Baleno Rivalling Tata 45X Continues To Testing In India
Baleno Rivalling Tata 45X Continues To Testing In India
Toyota's Version Of Maruti Suzuki Baleno Could Launch In FY2019-20
Toyota's Version Of Maruti Suzuki Baleno Could Launch In FY2019-20
2019 Volkswagen Ameo Cup & Touring Car Series Driver Registrations Open
2019 Volkswagen Ameo Cup & Touring Car Series Driver Registrations Open
2019 Hyundai Creta Gets Updated With New Features
2019 Hyundai Creta Gets Updated With New Features
Formula E: Jerome d'Ambrosio Wins Marrakesh e-Prix; Mahindra Racing's First Victory Of The Season
Formula E: Jerome d'Ambrosio Wins Marrakesh e-Prix; Mahindra Racing's First Victory Of The Season
Royal Enfield Bullet 500 ABS Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 1.86 Lakh
Royal Enfield Bullet 500 ABS Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 1.86 Lakh
Dakar Rally 2019: CS Santosh Exits Dakar After Nasty Crash In Stage 5; TVS' Lorenzo Santolino Finishes 3rd
Dakar Rally 2019: CS Santosh Exits Dakar After Nasty Crash In Stage 5; TVS' Lorenzo Santolino Finishes 3rd
Nissan Top Executive Munoz Resigns Amid Broadened Ghosn Probe
Nissan Top Executive Munoz Resigns Amid Broadened Ghosn Probe
Honda Jazz EV Spotted Testing In India
Honda Jazz EV Spotted Testing In India

Popular Bikes

Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹ 51,884
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha R15 V3.0

Yamaha R15 V3.0

₹ 1.4 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

₹ 88,503
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda X-Blade

Honda X-Blade

₹ 84,606
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Bajaj Pulsar 150

Bajaj Pulsar 150

₹ 69,429
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Suzuki Intruder

Suzuki Intruder

₹ 1.07 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda Activa 5G

Honda Activa 5G

₹ 56,766
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero Passion Pro

Hero Passion Pro

₹ 55,742
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero HF Deluxe

Hero HF Deluxe

₹ 46,175
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular BMW Bikes

BMW G 310 R
BMW G 310 R
₹ 3.17 Lakh *
BMW S 1000 RR
BMW S 1000 RR
₹ 19.12 - 21.98 Lakh *
BMW G 310 GS
BMW G 310 GS
₹ 3.7 Lakh *
BMW R nine T
BMW R nine T
₹ 17.48 - 18.33 Lakh *
BMW R 1200
BMW R 1200
₹ 16.79 - 20.18 Lakh *
BMW R nineT Scrambler
BMW R nineT Scrambler
₹ 16.32 Lakh *
BMW K 1600
BMW K 1600
₹ 29.98 Lakh *
BMW R 1200 GS Adventure
BMW R 1200 GS Adventure
₹ 18.28 - 22.19 Lakh *
BMW K 1600 B
BMW K 1600 B
₹ 29.76 Lakh *
BMW 750 GS
BMW 750 GS
₹ 12.66 - 14.2 Lakh *
BMW R 1200 R
BMW R 1200 R
₹ 15.95 - 16.58 Lakh *
BMW S 1000 XR
BMW S 1000 XR
₹ 18.7 - 21.24 Lakh *
BMW S 1000 R
BMW S 1000 R
₹ 17.43 - 19.33 Lakh *
BMW R 1200 RT
BMW R 1200 RT
₹ 19.28 - 22.78 Lakh *
BMW 850 GS
BMW 850 GS
₹ 13.72 - 15.26 Lakh *
BMW R 1200 RS
BMW R 1200 RS
₹ 16.48 - 17.53 Lakh *
View More
x
Toyota's Version Of Maruti Suzuki Baleno Could Launch In FY2019-20
Toyota's Version Of Maruti Suzuki Baleno Could Launch In FY2019-20
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities