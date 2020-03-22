BMW Posts A Picture Of The C-Class, Mercedes Posts One With The 3 Series. Here's Why

March 21, is usually marked as the first day of spring and while we all welcome the change in nature, it is also a day which acknowledges the change in behaviour of humans towards each other. March 21, according to the United Nations is the international day for the elimination of racial discrimination. It was established by the UN in 1966 in memory of the massacre of Sharpeville of 1960.

Rivals Mercedes-Benz and BMW showcased how much they care about their employees from diverse backgrounds by taking to twitter and posting their thoughts. Mercedes' parent company Daimler AG and BMW stand united against racial discrimination. The rivals took to Twitter to announce this. The tweet said, "Two companies have united to defend a common belief: diversity is what brings out companies success. Let's all stand as one to fight racism."

It didn't stop there. BMW posted a picture of the new C-Class while Daimler AG posted one of the new BMW 3 Series. Well, that certainly got everyone's attention now.

