New Cars and Bikes in India

BMW Posts A Picture Of The C-Class, Mercedes Posts One With The 3 Series. Here's Why

March 21 is observed as the international day for the elimination of racial discrimination and the posts acknowledge the diversity of employees at both Daimler and BMW Group.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos

Highlights

  • The day was estabished by the UN in 1966 in memory of Sherpeville
  • The posts on social media acknowledges the diversity at BMW & Mercedes
  • Daimler posted an image of the BMW 3 Series, while BMW of the C-Class

March 21, is usually marked as the first day of spring and while we all welcome the change in nature, it is also a day which acknowledges the change in behaviour of humans towards each other. March 21, according to the United Nations is the international day for the elimination of racial discrimination. It was established by the UN in 1966 in memory of the massacre of Sharpeville of 1960.

Rivals Mercedes-Benz and BMW showcased how much they care about their employees from diverse backgrounds by taking to twitter and posting their thoughts. Mercedes' parent company Daimler AG and BMW stand united against racial discrimination. The rivals took to Twitter to announce this. The tweet said, "Two companies have united to defend a common belief: diversity is what brings out companies success. Let's all stand as one to fight racism."

0 Comments

It didn't stop there. BMW posted a picture of the new C-Class while Daimler AG posted one of the new BMW 3 Series. Well, that certainly got everyone's attention now.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Mercedes-Benz models

Mercedes-Benz CLA
Mercedes-Benz CLA
₹ 37.67 - 43.89 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz GLA
Mercedes-Benz GLA
₹ 38.39 - 45.84 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz G-Class
Mercedes-Benz G-Class
₹ 1.77 Crore *
Mercedes-Benz GLS
Mercedes-Benz GLS
₹ 1.04 Crore *
Mercedes-Benz C-Class
Mercedes-Benz C-Class
₹ 47.33 - 57.76 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz GLE
Mercedes-Benz GLE
₹ 87.21 Lakh - 1.48 Crore *
Mercedes-Benz E-Class
Mercedes-Benz E-Class
₹ 68.09 - 86.64 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz A-Class
Mercedes-Benz A-Class
₹ 33.12 - 34.77 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz CLS
Mercedes-Benz CLS
₹ 1 Crore *
Mercedes-Benz V-Class
Mercedes-Benz V-Class
₹ 80.96 Lakh - 1.3 Crore *
Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Mercedes-Benz S-Class
₹ 1.6 - 1.65 Crore *
Mercedes-Benz GLC
Mercedes-Benz GLC
₹ 62.49 - 68.39 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz B-Class
Mercedes-Benz B-Class
₹ 37.25 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain
Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain
₹ 88.74 Lakh *
View More
Auto Expo 2020
x
Mahindra Offers To Make Ventilators, Convert Resorts Into Care Facilities
Mahindra Offers To Make Ventilators, Convert Resorts Into Care Facilities
Why It's Still A Good Idea To Buy A BS4 Bike Before April 1, 2020
Why It's Still A Good Idea To Buy A BS4 Bike Before April 1, 2020
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
BS4 Hyundai Car Offers: Discounts Of Up To Rs. 2.5 Lakh On Santro, Grand i10, i20, Xcent, Creta, Verna & Tucson
BS4 Hyundai Car Offers: Discounts Of Up To Rs. 2.5 Lakh On Santro, Grand i10, i20, Xcent, Creta, Verna & Tucson
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities