New Cars and Bikes in India

BMW Offers Heavy Discount On The 3 Series Ahead Of The Festive Season

The discount goes up to Rs. 8.30 lakh on the Luxury Line variant and is offered just days before the reveal of the new-gen 3 Series in Paris.

View Photos

The BMW 3 Series is the company's entry-level offering in India and is now being offered with attractive discounts for the festive season. The sporty sedan is available with a discount of ₹ 7.30 lakh on the base prestige variant and a whopping ₹ 8.30 lakh on the Luxury line variant. According to few dealers we spoke to, the Prestige variant which is priced at ₹ 39.80 lakh, is now available for ₹ 32 lakh and the Luxury Line which is priced at ₹ 45.30 Lakh is on sale at ₹ 37 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, India).

BMW 3 Series

46.55 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
BMW 3 Series
0 Comments

Also Read: 2019 BMW 3 Series Teaser Leaked Ahead Of Paris Motor Show Debut

BMW has offered the discounts on its entry level sedan just days before the debut of the next-generation 3 Series at the 2018 Paris Motor Show. This may also be the Bavarian carmaker's strategy to clear inventories before the next generation model arrives in our market which hints that the company may be planning an early launch of the car in the Indian market. Moreover, Mercedes-Benz recently launched the 2018 C-Class facelift in India last month which may also need BMW to consider bringing the seventh-generation 3 Series to India soon.

The next-generation BMW 3 Series has been developed on the automaker's new CLAR platform which has made for weight saving of 55 kg and has made the chassis 35 per cent more rigid. The M 340i which is the M-Sport variant of the 3-Series range is expected to be on the display at the 2018 Paris Motor Show. Under the hood, this iteration is expected to get a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder turbocharged petrol motor that churns out 350 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque and is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission which will send power to the rear-wheels, while the xDrive (four-wheel drive) will be made optional. In India however, the 3-Series is expected to come with a 2-litre engine. Although, an M-Sport variant using the same 2.0-litre motor with twin-turbochargers and a bump in power output is anticipated in order to battle the likes of the C-Class 330d AMG-Line.

The car currently on sale in India is available with a 2-litre, four-cylinder motor both in the petrol and diesel variants. In the petrol variant, this engine puts out 252 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque, while in the diesel variant it develops 190 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque. Both the engines are mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare BMW 3 Series with Immediate Rivals

BMW 3 Series
BMW
3 Series
Jaguar XE
Jaguar
XE
Mercedes-Benz C-Class
Mercedes-Benz
C-Class
Volvo S60
Volvo
S60
Audi A4
Audi
A4
Volvo S60 Cross Country
Volvo
S60 Cross Country
Lexus ES
Lexus
ES
Mercedes-AMG C 43
Mercedes-AMG
C 43
Mercedes-AMG C 63 S
Mercedes-AMG
C 63 S
TAGS :
BMW 3 Series Discounts BMW 3 Series BMW India BMW Cars 2019 BMW 3 Series

Latest News

Car Sales September 2018: Tata Motors' Sales Grow By 20% In September 2018
Car Sales September 2018: Tata Motors' Sales Grow By 20% In September 2018
Car Sales September 2018: Mahindra's Passenger Vehicle Sales Drops By 16 Per Cent
Car Sales September 2018: Mahindra's Passenger Vehicle Sales Drops By 16 Per Cent
BMW Offers Heavy Discount On The 3 Series Ahead Of The Festive Season
BMW Offers Heavy Discount On The 3 Series Ahead Of The Festive Season
Datsun GO And GO+ Facelift Revealed; Pre-Bookings Open
Datsun GO And GO+ Facelift Revealed; Pre-Bookings Open
Aston Martin Says Stock Market Debut Fully Subscribed
Aston Martin Says Stock Market Debut Fully Subscribed
Maruti Suzuki India Sales Drop Marginally by 0.5 Per Cent In September 2018
Maruti Suzuki India Sales Drop Marginally by 0.5 Per Cent In September 2018
Skoda Kodiaq Hits 250,000th Production Milestone
Skoda Kodiaq Hits 250,000th Production Milestone
Volkswagen And Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership
Volkswagen And Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership
Yamaha Tenere700 World Raid Teased In New Video
Yamaha Tenere700 World Raid Teased In New Video
Ashok Leyland’s Sales Grow By 26% In September 2018
Ashok Leyland’s Sales Grow By 26% In September 2018
Bajaj Registers Highest-Ever Monthly Sales In September 2018; Grows By 17 Per Cent
Bajaj Registers Highest-Ever Monthly Sales In September 2018; Grows By 17 Per Cent
F1: Hamilton Wins Russian GP As Mercedes Orders Bottas To Move Aside
F1: Hamilton Wins Russian GP As Mercedes Orders Bottas To Move Aside
Elon Musk Steps Down As Tesla Chairman
Elon Musk Steps Down As Tesla Chairman
Top 5 New Car Launches In Festive Season 2018
Top 5 New Car Launches In Festive Season 2018
2019 Yamaha YZF-R3 Patent Images Leaked
2019 Yamaha YZF-R3 Patent Images Leaked

Popular Cars

Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra Marazzo

₹ 11.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 5.85 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tiago NRG

Tata Tiago NRG

₹ 5.98 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
New Maruti Suzuki Swift

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

₹ 5.43 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 5.82 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.9
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

₹ 8.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Tata Tiago

Tata Tiago

₹ 3.56 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

BMW 3 Series Alternatives

Jaguar XE
Jaguar XE
₹ 46.47 - 54.95 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz C-Class
Mercedes-Benz C-Class
₹ 46.78 - 56.71 Lakh *
Volvo S60
Volvo S60
₹ 45.04 - 65.49 Lakh *
Audi A4
Audi A4
₹ 48.46 - 54.89 Lakh *
Volvo S60 Cross Country
Volvo S60 Cross Country
₹ 51.76 Lakh *
Lexus ES
Lexus ES
₹ 69.13 Lakh *
Mercedes-AMG C 43
Mercedes-AMG C 43
₹ 90.58 Lakh *
Mercedes-AMG C 63 S
Mercedes-AMG C 63 S
₹ 1.55 Crore *
View More
Explore 3 Series
×
Explore Now
x
Datsun GO And GO+ Facelift Revealed; Pre-Bookings Open
Datsun GO And GO+ Facelift Revealed; Pre-Bookings Open
Maruti Suzuki India Sales Drop Marginally by 0.5 Per Cent In September 2018
Maruti Suzuki India Sales Drop Marginally by 0.5 Per Cent In September 2018
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Volkswagen And Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership
Volkswagen And Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities