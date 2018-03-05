BMW Motorrad Safari Debuts In India

The BMW Motorrad Safari will have four different events each year across different routes

BMW Motorrad has announced the launch of its unique riding experience for BMW Motorrad customers - the BMW Motorrad Safari - in India. The BMW Motorrad Safari will be organised in four different formats - Deccan Safari, Mountain Safari, Desert Safari and International Safari. Each safari will explore different destinations every year. The series will kick start with the BMW Motorrad Deccan Safari from Bengaluru to Kabani from March 23-25, 2018. The rides are open only for BMW motorcycle owners, and participants are required to hold a valid driver's licence as well as a bike in good technical condition.

"Motorcycling is a unique way to explore one's passion for travelling, discovering new terrains and enjoying a sense of freedom. Owning a BMW Motorrad bike opens up a world of experiences for our customers. Through a unique riding engagement like BMW Motorrad Safari, we will introduce them to new adventures and help them discover what they can do with their Motorrad bikes. Riding is even better when you have company on the road. BMW Motorrad Safari will create outstanding moments, stories and journeys for everyone who is a part of it," said Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group.

The Deccan Safari will be followed by Mountain Safari, Desert Safari and International Safari Also Read: Team India Chosen For BMW Motorrad International GS Trophy

The BMW Motorrad Safari is a touring style event, which will run for between 5-7 days, starting and ending at the same location. It's a completely guided tour and route maps are prepared in advance and shared with the participants. BMW Motorrad experts guide participants throughout the ride. Participants can get to meet like-minded people at the Safari, running through pre-decided routes which riders can enjoy different accommodation, food and entertainment. Participants are allowed to go at their own pace along the route.

