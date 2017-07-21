BMW Motorrad Reports Record Growth In Motorcycle Sales

BMW Motorrad has sold the most number of motorcycles and scooters ever in 2017, reporting 9.5 per cent increase in overall sales in the first half of 2017. During January to June, 2017, BMW Motorrad sold 88,389 two-wheelers, up from 80,754 units sold in the first half of 2016, despite a massive global recall of its bestselling R1200GS model. European markets showed the strongest growth, with substantial increases in France, Italy and Spain. This is the fifth year in a row when BMW Motorrad posted record sales growth. The largest selling models globally are the BMW R1200Gs and R1200GS Adventure.

"For all of us at BMW Motorrad, it's a great pleasure and a confirmation of all our efforts that our customers continue to show us that we are on the right track with our model initiative," said Stepan Schaller, General Director of BMW Motorrad.

The strongest growth was recorded in the European markets in the first half of 2017. In France, deliveries increased to 9,447 units from 7,790 units a year ago; in Italy, BMW sold 9,099 units, up from 7,912 units last year; in Spain, BMW sold 5,573 units, up from 5,133 units last year; and in UK and Ireland, BMW sold 5,410 units, compared to 4,746 units a year ago. The German motorcycle market remains the strongest for BMW Motorrad. BMW sales in Germany grew by 4.9 per cent, and 14,461 BMW bikes were sold in Germany. In the US, BMW Motorrad achieved a further increase of 3.8 per cent with 7,157 units sold.

(The BMW R 1200 GS and R1200GS Adventure lead overall BMW Motorrad sales)

South America is showing a dynamic increase for BMW sales as is China. The BMW R1200GS and BMW R1200GS Adventure models continue to be the bestselling models for BMW Motorrad. The R series, equipped with the hallmark BMW boxer engines, achieved a sales share of 49,240 units in the first half of 2017. The R1200GS alone sold 17,159 units in the first half of 2017. The sports-oriented BMW S Series with the S 1000 RR supersports bike, the S 1000 R Power Roadster and the S 1000 XR adventure bike sold 12,763 models worldwide.