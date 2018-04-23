BMW Motorrad may not introduce any more retro models in the BMW R nine T range, according to an annual report released by the company. The report lists out the usual pre- and post-tax return on sales, but also mentions that the "BMW R nine T family is now complete". So, that could possibly mean that BMW Motorrad may not be launching any more modern classics in the German's motorcycle brand's line-up. Currently, BMW's Heritage model line-up includes the R nine T, R nine T Pure, R nine T Racer, R nine T Scarmbler and R nine T Urban G/S.

According to the firm's annual report, "BMW Motorrad completed the R Nine T product family line-up in 2017 with the launch of the R nine T Pure, R Nine T Racer and R Nine T Urban G/S models." The statement is under the heading "R nine T family now complete," and it seems to suggest that the German motorcycle brand has no plans of introducing any more models in the "Heritage" line-up.

BMW R Nine T

Which brings us to the next question if the global boom in modern classic motorcycles has begun to slow down a bit, and anticipating this, if BMW isn't too keen on introducing any more classics? The current modern classic boom is ruled by the likes of Triumph Motorcycles with its hugely popular Bonneville series, which encompasses a whole lot of different genres of motorcycles - from classic 1960s design lines, nostalgic styling cues, but with all the bells and whistles of a completely new motorcycle. Ducati also has a very popular Scrambler range, which is now the single largest selling model under the Ducati umbrella worldwide.

