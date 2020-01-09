BMW Motorrad India Sells Over 2,400 Motorcycles In 2019

BMW Motorrad has continued to grow in the premium motorcycle segment in 2019, delivering 2,403 motorcycles to customers in India during the calendar year, the company said in a statement. The two-wheeler arm of the German automotive giant said that BMW Motorrad overcame the current sentiment in the Indian two-wheeler industry to post a healthy 10 per cent sales growth in 2019, compared to 2018. The company said the momentum was driven by the entry-level BMW motorcycles, the BMW G 310 R, and the BMW G 310 GS, which commanded a share of over 85 per cent in annual sales.

"BMW Motorrad is redefining the premium motorcycling scene in India with its dynamic product range and bespoke riding experiences. 2019 has been a very good year for BMW Motorrad India. Despite the turbulence in two-wheeler industry, BMW Motorrad has been successful by achieving double-digit growth. Our unique brand strength is that we have something in store for everyone. We cater to the requirements of the purists while also fulfilling aspirations of a new base of brand fans who want to enter the Motorrad world. We will continue to excite riding enthusiasts with new launches and grow the close-knit Motorrad community that spreads our motto of 'Make life a Ride'," said Rudratej Singh, President and Chief Executive Officer, BMW Group India.

Apart from the G 310 R and G 310 GS, the BMW R 1250 GS, the BMW F 750 GS, BMW F 850 GS and the BMW S 1000 RR also continued to draw significant consumer interest. In 2019, BMW Motorrad kept introducing new products to keep consumer interest going in the respective segments. The new launches in 2019 were the latest-generation BMW S 1000 RR, BMW R 1250 R, BMW R 1250 RT and the all-new BMW F 850 GS Adventure. BMW Financial Services also played a strategic role in expanding the footprint of BMW Motorrad in India.

