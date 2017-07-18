BMW Motorrad India Inspecting R1200GS Bikes For Fork Defect

BMW Motorrad India is pre-emptively checking for a fault in the front suspension of BMW R1200GS and BMW R1200GS Adventure models sold in India. What started as a global "service campaign" for the affected bikes is now slowly snowballing into a massive global recall for BMW Motorrad's most popular motorcycle model. CarandBike has learnt that BMW Motorrad India dealers are voluntarily checking R1200GS and R1200GS Adventure models for the issue. The problem is with the stanchion between the front forks and the triple clamps of the affected bikes. The defect may cause the fork to come off and cause an accident or crash while the bike is being ridden off-road or over bumps.

BMW Motorrad India dealers are inspecting the fixed fork tube on R1200GS and R1200GS Adventure models for excessive gap between the fork pipe and the seal plug. If the gap exceeds the acceptable limit of 1 mm to 2 mm, and cannot be repaired, BMW Motorrad is replacing the affected part. The issue affects BMW R1200GS and R1200GS Adventure bikes manufactured between November 2013 and June 2017, but not all bikes may face the problem. The issue has become a massive global "service campaign" and BMW Motorrad has now issued a recall of the affected bikes in the UK and the US.

(The affected BMW R 1200 GS/GS Adventure will be serviced free of charge)

So far, very few customers in India have faced problems with the issue, and BMW Motorrad is now pre-emptively checking all bikes from the affected production lot which are to be sold, or are to be delivered to customers. The total number of affected bikes is estimated to be over 1,50,000 globally, and understandably, the recall will be a massive undertaking for BMW Motorrad. Latest reports indicate that BMW Motorrad has issued a 'stop sale' on the R1200GS and R1200GS Adventure models in the US due to the same problem.



The BMW R1200GS and the R1200GS Adventure are the largest selling BMW models in India, since BMW Motorrad officially started operations earlier this year in India. So far, around 150 BMW bikes have been sold and these two models comprise around 60 per cent of overall BMW Motorrad sales in India.