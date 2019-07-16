New Cars and Bikes in India

BMW Motorrad & Harley-Davidson Mumbai Dealers Offer Discounts On Demo Bikes

BMW Motorrad's Navnit Motors and Seven Islands Harley-Davidson, both Mumbai-based dealerships are offering discounts on their demo bikes ranging from Rs. 1.08 lakh, up to Rs. 5.63 lakh.

The discounts are being offered on the demo motorcycles manufactured in 2017 & 2018

After the Triumph dealer in Mumbai announced offers on its demo motorcycles, the BMW Motorrad and Harley-Davidson dealerships have also listed their demo bikes for sale. BMW Motorrad's Mumbai dealer, Navnit Motors is offering discounts on its demo motorcycles that includes the 2017 S 1000 RR, 2018  R 1250 GS, 2018 F750 GS and the F850 GS. Meanwhile, the Seven Islands Islands Harley showroom is offering discounts on the 2018 Street 750, 2017 Street Rod, Fat Bob, Fat Boy and the Street Bob. These bikes have done a few thousand kilometres on the odometer, which varies depending on the model.

Also Read: Triumph Mumbai Dealer Demo Bikes On Sale With Hefty Discounts

The older generation BMW S 1000 RR and R 1250 GS get heavier discounts

The discounts on the BMW Motorrad demo motorcycles range from ₹ 2.75 lakh on the 2018 R 1250 GS, going up to a hefty ₹ 5.63 lakh on the 2017 S 1000 RR. The 2018 BMW F850 GS gets a discount up to ₹ 3 lakh, while the F750 GS gets a discount of ₹ 2.88 lakh. That's a good amount depreciated from the bikes, which make them a lucrative buy for those not too concerned about the reading on the odometer. Moreover, this is probably a good chance to pick up the older generation S 1000 RR with the asymmetrical headlights if you aren't a big fan of how the newly launched 2019 BMW S 1000 RR looks like. In addition, the dealer is also offering financing schemes including a five year loan on the motorcycle range.

Also Read: 2019 BMW S 1000 RR Launched In India

The dealership is also offering financing options on the motorcycles

The Harley dealer's demo bikes have been discounted by up to 20 per cent on the ex-showroom price. The American manufacturer's entry-level Street 750 of MY2018 is available with a discount of ₹ 1.08 lakh, which brings the final on-road price to ₹ 5.76 lakh in Mumbai. The 2017 Harley-Davidson Street Rod gets a discount of ₹ 1.30 lakh, while the 2017 Street Bob and the Fat Bob are cheaper by ₹ 2.53 lakh and ₹ 2.93 lakh respectively. The 2017 Harley Fat Boy gets the highest discount at ₹ 3.67 lakh and is being retailed at ₹ 18.65 lakh (on-road, Mumbai).

The Harley-Davidson dealer has reduced prices by about 20% on the demo motorcycles

0 Comments

These bikes are unregistered with the dealerships and that allows prospective owners to register the bikes as first owners. The dealers say that the bikes are being sold ahead of the BS6 deadline of April 2020, and new motorcycles meeting the upcoming regulations will replace these bikes later in the year. The motorcycles are covered under the company warranty, and both manufacturers do offer an extended warranty of two years as optional. Like the Triumph demo bikes, it is important that you inspect and take test ride of the motorcycles available and only then go ahead with the purchase.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

