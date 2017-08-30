BMW Motorrad GS Trophy Coming To India Soon

The BMW Motorrad Trophy is one of the most sought after adventure competition organised by a two-wheeler manufacturer. The India round of the GS Trophy will be held in Goa from 26-29 October, 2017 and serve as a qualifier for the main event that is held in Mongolia next year. The BMW Motorrad GS Trophy lasts over 10 days and 2,000 kilometres where participants are bunched together in teams and take on a variety of tasks and special stages and ride through some of the toughest terrain. The GS Trophy stands to test the riding and navigational skills of the participants. With BMW Motorrad starting its India operations a few months ago, it was just a matter of time before the GS Trophy made its way to India. The teams going to Mongolia from India will be presented with a brand new personalised BMW GS motorcycle.

(BMW Motorrad GS Trophy)

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, "The GS Trophy is a celebration of the spirit of the BMW GS motorcycle, bringing together those elements of leisure, adventure and challenge that this bike engenders. GS riders from all over the India are invited to demonstrate their team spirit, fitness, tenacity and not least their riding capability in several skills challenges. Anyone - man or woman - keen to win a place in this prestigious adventure motorcycle competition should sign up now for the Indian qualifier set to take place in Goa."

(BMW Motorrad GS Trophy)

The India qualifier of the GS Trophy will be held every two years and is open to all non-professional BMW GS motorcycle riders. The winning team will be competing in Mongolia against other teams from all over the globe. Interested participants can log on to the BMW Motorrad India website and register themselves.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.