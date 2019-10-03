BMW Motorcycles To Get New M Models

BMW Motorrad may be looking to introduce a new line of M models for some of its motorcycles. According to a media report, BMW has filed trademark applications which point to such a development. The M brand represents BMW's high-performance cars, and the M line of motorcycles could well be a new line of models with more features and hi-tech electronics than the regular models. According to the report, the trademark filings indicate the names of three new bikes - M 1000 RR, M 1000 XR as well as M 1250 GS.

Currently, BMW Motorrad has three broad categories of motorcycles, under the G line for single-cylinder motorcycles, like the BMW G 310 R and the BMW G 310 GS. Under this nomenclature, the multi-cylinder in-line engines have been bunched under the S and the K series, while the boxer twin models are under the R name. The F represented parallel-twin models like the BMW F 750 GS and the BMW F 850 GS. The last letters of the bikes' names stood for the classification, with R in the S 1000 RR being for racing, while the GS is for adventure and all-terrain type of bikes.

Currently, the BMW S 1000 RR is available with an optional 'M' package, which includes carbon fibre wheels and in the red, white and blue BMW Motorsport livery, among other improvements. So far, there's no clarity on whether the trademark filings for the M line will just include top-spec models with the M Package, or whether BMW Motorrad will be looking at developing and launching a completely new line of M series motorcycles. Either ways, one thing is clear - the Bavarian automaker has some interesting things lined up for the immediate future, in the world of two-wheels.

(Source: Visordown.com)

