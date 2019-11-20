New Cars and Bikes in India

BMW Model Portfolio For India Is Now BS6 Compliant

BMW's passenger vehicle line-up for India is now compliant with Bharat Stage 6 (BS6) emission norms. So far, only the petrol engine models have been upgraded to BS6 standards, while the diesel engine models will converted to BS6 standards before April 2020.

Thomas Dose, MD, BMW Plant Chennai with the BS6 diesel BMW 5 Series

Highlights

  • All BMW petrol engine models are now BS6 compliant
  • BMW 5 Series & BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo get a BS6 diesel engine
  • Next, BMW X1 will get a BS6 diesel engine

BMW India has announced that it will be offering BS6 variants of all its models in India. All BMW models with a petrol engine now conform to BS6 standards while the diesel models will be upgraded to BS6 well before April 2020. The Chennai plant has already begun manufacturing BS6 diesel variants of the 5 Series and the 6 Series Gran Turismo. The next model to get a BS6 diesel engine will be the X1.

Rudratej Singh, President and Chief Executive Officer, BMW Group India said, "2019 has been exciting for us as our new product portfolio has triggered remarkable traction in the luxury car market. Early start of BS VI production is a strategic call we are taking to meet the unprecedented demand for our new products. Today, BMW India customers have the choice of buying a BS VI car across the entire product portfolio. The present BMW range is extremely attractive because of its unique position with latest products, newest technology as well as superbly attractive ownership packages on limited stocks of BS IV variants."

The latest car models launched by BMW India in 2019 are available in both BS IV and BS VI variants and customers have the option of choosing either. The company also confirmed that it will increase prices of its BS6 models by up to 6 per cent. BMW India is also offering lucrative financial deals on limited stocks of BS4 variants.

