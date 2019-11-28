New Cars and Bikes in India

BMW Management And Labour Reach Agreement To Cut Costs

The agreement involves reducing a payout scheme for workers based on company profits, as well changes to Christmas and other bonuses for some workers. The measures are effective from 2020.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
BMW had been in talks with labour representatives to achieve cost savings

BMW management and labour have reached an agreement on measures to reduce costs that avoids "drastic measures", the German carmaker said on Wednesday. BMW had been in talks with labour representatives and its top suppliers as it seeks to achieve cost savings of more than 12 billion euros ($13.23 billion) by 2022. The agreement involves reducing a payout scheme for workers based on company profits, as well changes to Christmas and other bonuses for some workers. The measures are effective from 2020.

The announcement comes a day after Volkswagen's luxury car unit Audi said it would cut one in 10 jobs, freeing up billions of euros to fund its shift towards electric vehicle production.

BMW

BMW Cars

i8

X1

3 Series

7 Series

X5

Z4

X6 M

X7

M2

X6

X4

5 Series

X3

6 Series Gran Turismo

M5

M3

3 Series Gran Turismo

M4

"We have achieved a solution based on solidarity. This allows us to avoid drastic measures that others are currently taking to reduce their costs," CEO Oliver Zipse said.

Carmakers have been struggling with an auto industry downturn, particularly in China, and the need to increase investment in electric vehicles as several countries move to eventually ban conventional combustion engines.

0 Comments

Rival Daimler as well as car suppliers Continental and Osram have also recently announced staff and cost cuts.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare BMW i8 with Immediate Rivals

BMW i8
BMW
i8

Popular BMW Cars

BMW i8
BMW i8
₹ 3.06 Crore *
BMW X1
BMW X1
₹ 41.78 - 54.17 Lakh *
BMW 3 Series
BMW 3 Series
₹ 49.1 - 56.77 Lakh *
BMW 7 Series
BMW 7 Series
₹ 1.45 - 2.86 Crore *
BMW X5
BMW X5
₹ 86.27 - 97.48 Lakh *
BMW Z4
BMW Z4
₹ 76.83 - 93.35 Lakh *
BMW X6 M
BMW X6 M
₹ 2.13 Crore *
BMW X7
BMW X7
₹ 1.17 Crore *
BMW M2
BMW M2
₹ 96.77 Lakh *
BMW X6
BMW X6
₹ 1.09 Crore *
BMW X4
BMW X4
₹ 71.75 - 78.01 Lakh *
BMW 5 Series
BMW 5 Series
₹ 69.51 - 78.36 Lakh *
BMW X3
BMW X3
₹ 66.32 - 69.63 Lakh *
BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo
BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo
₹ 75.65 - 87.45 Lakh *
BMW M5
BMW M5
₹ 1.7 - 1.83 Crore *
BMW M3
BMW M3
₹ 1.52 Crore *
BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo
BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo
₹ 56.53 - 61.49 Lakh *
BMW M4
BMW M4
₹ 1.61 Crore *
View More
Offer
x
Bajaj Pulsar 125 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 125 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities