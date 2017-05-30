BMW M8 Prototype Officially Teased; Race-Spec BMW M8 GTE Also Under Development

We are just about done drooling over the all-new gorgeous BMW 8 Series concept and now the Bavarian carmaker raised our hopes yet again with the official teaser of the BMW M8 prototype. Unlike the 8 Series concept, the prototype of the high-performance M8 variant is seen completely camouflaged and looks production ready. In fact, Frank van Meel, President BMW M Division said, "The conception and development of the standard BMW 8 Series and the M model run in parallel." This early prototype of the future BMW M8 was unveiled during a driving presentation as part of the support programme for the Nurburgring 24-hour race.

Like the regular 8 Series, this will be the first ever BMW M8 and will come with what one expects of the M series - larger air intakes, modified brakes and a sports exhaust with four tailpipes among others. Talking about the car van Meel said, "The future BMW M8 will build on the genes of the 8 Series and augment its DNA with added track ability and generous extra portions of dynamic sharpness, precision and agility. It all flows into a driving experience that bears the familiar BMW M hallmarks and satisfies our customers' most exacting requirements."

In fact, the company is simultaneously working on a race-spec version of the car as well - the BMW M8 GTE, which will mark BMW Motorsport's return to Le Mans. Commenting on this BMW Motorsport Director Jens Marquardt said, "Developing a new racing car is always exciting, and in the case of the BMW M8 GTE the anticipation is that much greater still. We can't reveal any pictures yet, but I can promise you that the BMW M8 GTE will look spectacular." That said, Marquardt confirmed that the car will be unveiled this year and the BMW M8 GTE is likely to make its race debut at the Daytona 24 Hours in January 2018.

Currently, BMW is keeping mum about the technical specifications and other features of the cars but it is possible that the upcoming BMW M8 will come with the new biturbocharged 4.4-litre V8, with an all-wheel drive system. This is the same powertrain that will be offered with the new-gen BMW M5.