New Cars and Bikes in India

BMW M8 Coupe Spotted Testing

Looks like the wait will soon be over as we have found the very first set of spy pictures of the upcoming M8 online and it looks smacking hot even with that black camouflage all over.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
The BMW M8 has a hunkered down front and gets black kidney grille.

Highlights

  • The BMW M8 has a hunkered down front and gets an all-black kidney grille.
  • The low slung stance makes it look even sportier.
  • At the rear, it gets a massive wing for better downforce.

Ever since we got our eyes on the BMW 8 Series Coupe, we knew that the design will do wonders for a M car and we just couldn't wait for it arrive. Well! Looks like the wait will soon be over as we have found the very first set of spy pictures of the upcoming M8 online and it looks hot even with that black camouflage all over. A proper hunkered down front, hardly any visible gap in the wheel wells, sloping coupe roof line and a massive rear wing for a better downforce, the M8 has got all that it takes to look like a range topping M car.

Also Read: 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show: BMW Concept 4 Unveiled

BMW

BMW Cars

X5

X1

3 Series

i8

7 Series

Z4

M2

X6

X7

X6 M

5 Series

M5

M3

X4

X3

6 Series Gran Turismo

X5 M

3 Series Gran Turismo

M4

tvpn4qf

A low slung stance and coupe roofline give the M8 a sporty look.

Now as the test mule is entirely under wraps, minimal elements are only visible. Out of all, the most apparent one is the black front Kidney grille and we would like to thank BMW for not making it obnoxiously gigantic. Then you also get black alloy wheels from the optional competition package and then the sleek air curtains right ahead of the front doors are inevitable. Going by the spy pictures, the BMW M8 seems to be more advanced aerodynamically than a regular 8 Series Coupe or convertible.

Also Read: BMW 3 Series India First Drive Review

8j72davg

It gets a massive wing at the rear for better downforce.

0 Comments

Under the hood, it's likely to get a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine which puts out 609 bhp and around 700 Nm of peak torque. The engine will be mated to an eight-speed Sport Automatic transmission, basically the same combination we have seen in the M5. However, we expect it to beat M5's 0-100 kmph run time of 3.2 seconds and at least be quicker by 0.2 seconds. All of that should be clear once it arrives in 2020.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare BMW X5 with Immediate Rivals

BMW X5
BMW
X5

Popular BMW Cars

BMW X5
BMW X5
₹ 86.27 - 97.48 Lakh *
BMW X1
BMW X1
₹ 41.78 - 54.17 Lakh *
BMW 3 Series
BMW 3 Series
₹ 49.1 - 56.77 Lakh *
BMW i8
BMW i8
₹ 3.06 Crore *
BMW 7 Series
BMW 7 Series
₹ 1.45 - 2.86 Crore *
BMW Z4
BMW Z4
₹ 76.83 - 93.35 Lakh *
BMW M2
BMW M2
₹ 96.77 Lakh *
BMW X6
BMW X6
₹ 1.09 Crore *
BMW X7
BMW X7
₹ 1.17 Crore *
BMW X6 M
BMW X6 M
₹ 2.13 Crore *
BMW 5 Series
BMW 5 Series
₹ 69.51 - 78.36 Lakh *
BMW M5
BMW M5
₹ 1.7 Crore *
BMW M3
BMW M3
₹ 1.52 Crore *
BMW X4
BMW X4
₹ 71.75 - 78.01 Lakh *
BMW X3
BMW X3
₹ 66.32 - 69.63 Lakh *
BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo
BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo
₹ 75.65 - 87.45 Lakh *
BMW X5 M
BMW X5 M
₹ 2.07 Crore *
BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo
BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo
₹ 56.53 - 61.49 Lakh *
BMW M4
BMW M4
₹ 1.61 Crore *
View More
Book Your Revolt RV400
x
Bajaj Pulsar 125 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 125 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Renault Triber is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Renault Triber is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
KTM RC 125 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
KTM RC 125 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities