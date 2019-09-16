BMW M8 Coupe Spotted Testing

Ever since we got our eyes on the BMW 8 Series Coupe, we knew that the design will do wonders for a M car and we just couldn't wait for it arrive. Well! Looks like the wait will soon be over as we have found the very first set of spy pictures of the upcoming M8 online and it looks hot even with that black camouflage all over. A proper hunkered down front, hardly any visible gap in the wheel wells, sloping coupe roof line and a massive rear wing for a better downforce, the M8 has got all that it takes to look like a range topping M car.

A low slung stance and coupe roofline give the M8 a sporty look.

Now as the test mule is entirely under wraps, minimal elements are only visible. Out of all, the most apparent one is the black front Kidney grille and we would like to thank BMW for not making it obnoxiously gigantic. Then you also get black alloy wheels from the optional competition package and then the sleek air curtains right ahead of the front doors are inevitable. Going by the spy pictures, the BMW M8 seems to be more advanced aerodynamically than a regular 8 Series Coupe or convertible.

It gets a massive wing at the rear for better downforce.

Under the hood, it's likely to get a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine which puts out 609 bhp and around 700 Nm of peak torque. The engine will be mated to an eight-speed Sport Automatic transmission, basically the same combination we have seen in the M5. However, we expect it to beat M5's 0-100 kmph run time of 3.2 seconds and at least be quicker by 0.2 seconds. All of that should be clear once it arrives in 2020.

