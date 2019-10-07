Well if you thought the BMW M5 was bonkers! Here comes the BMW M5 Competition which has arrived to further up the ante. The BMW M5 Competition has been launched in India as a completely built unit (CBU) at ₹ 1.55 crore, ex-showroom, India. The same 4.4-litre, twin-turbo V8 motor which powers the standard M5 is also the workhorse here but has been uprated to churn out 616 bhp at 6000 rpm and 750 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to the eight-speed M Steptronic transmission and takes 3.3 seconds to clock triple digit speeds as opposed to 3.9 seconds of the standard M5. Just like the standard M5, the M5 competition also gets the M xDrive all-wheel-drive system with DSC and xDrive modes which enables the driver to choose between the 4WD, 4WD Sport and 2WD mode.

Also Read: BMW 8 Series Gran Coupé Review

BMW M5 1.7 Crore * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

In a bid to balance the performance and fuel efficiency, it also gets the BMW Efficient Dynamics featuring brake energy regeneration, auto start-stop function, a new differential transfer case with optimised warm-up behaviour and aerodynamics. Additional standard equipment on the M5 Competition includes dynamic stability control (DSC) including anti-lock braking system (ABS), automatic stability control (ASC), M dynamic mode (MDM), cornering brake control (CBC), dynamic brake control (DBC), dry braking function and active M differential. Moreover, it is also equipped with the M exhaust system with electrically controlled flaps to minimise the exhaust pressure creating a throaty roar exhaust note along with optimising the efficiency.

Also Read: India Exclusive Review: BMW X7 xDrive30d

The M5 Competition comes with styling and performance updates.

While largely the M5 Competition looks similar to the standard car, there are certain highlights on the outside that tell it's a bit more special. Elements like the radiator grille, wing mirrors, rear apron, rear spoiler and side air vents finished in BMW individual high-gloss black and the air vents also wear the Competition badge. The roof is made of extremely lightweight and high tensile reinforced carbon fibre plastic and the chrome plated exhaust pipes get a mild yellow shine.

On the inside, the M5 competition gets illuminated M5 logo on the sport seats and black seatbelts with the BMW M GmBH design. The double spoke M steering wheel is borrowed from the standard car while it gets red start-stop button which adds a sense of sportiness as you fire the engine. Moreover, it is pretty well-loaded with almost all equipment you get in a car of this class. So features like BMW gesture control, BMW display key, wireless charging, BMW head-up display and wireless Apple CarPlay, BMW operating system 7.0 which includes 3D navigation with a high-resolution instrument cluster behind the steering wheel with a 12.3-inch screen and a 10.25-inch control display. Other features include a 600 watt Harman Kardon sourced surround sound system with 16 speakers.

The BMW M5 Competition is around ₹ 10 lakh more expensive than the standard M5 which is priced at ₹ 1.44, lakh, ex-showroom, India. Out in the marketplace, it will rivals the likes of the Mercedes-AMG E 63S and the Audi RS7 Performance.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.